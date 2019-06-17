ShowDown Town, Eagle’s free Thursday night concert series, returns on June 27

Ten Years Gone, a Led Zeppelin cover band, will play on Thursday, Aug. 8 as part of the free ShowDown Town concert series in Eagle.

The Alpine Bank ShowDown Town will be held on select Thursday nights throughout the summer at Eagle Town Park from June 27 to Aug. 15. All shows are free to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m. This family-friendly concert series is a favorite among Eagle County residents and visitors: concertgoers get to enjoy the sounds of summer while picnicking and socializing. Plus, it’s at an outdoor venue.

The lineup for this year’s ShowDown Town concert series showcases a wide range of genres, including bluegrass, folk, classic rock, throwback ‘60s soul, and good old fashioned jammin’. Artists on deck include locals The Runaway Grooms, Led Zeppelin cover band Ten Years Gone, Denver band Treehouse Sanctum and Seattle old-school revivalists The Dip.

“This has become one of our favorite summer traditions, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone out at the park once again on Thursdays,” said Sarah Franke, the Vail Valley Foundation’s Vice President of Operations & Marketing. “We’re very thankful to Alpine Bank, the Town of Eagle, and all our partners who help make this event a success.”

Here’s the full lineup:

The Runaway Grooms

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Based out of the Vail Valley, The Runaway Grooms exemplify the sound locals love to listen to, mixing classic rock with folk, country, psychedelic rock and, of course, a little jam band. These hometown favorites cover a variety of hits from the ‘60s up to today, offering a fresh take on familiar tunes by playing lap steel guitar, mandolin, electric and acoustic guitars, and Cajón drums.

Treehouse Sanctum

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Hailing from Denver, this talented six piece was awarded “Best Folk Band” by 303 Magazine in both 2017 and 2018. Treehouse Sanctum has opened for many big folk, Americana and rock acts, including Mumford & Sons, The Flaming Lips and Dawes. Known for their upbeat and pop-friendly take on folk music, Treehouse Sanctum has already “found that sweet spot between soft melodies and complicated instrumental structures,” praised The Denver Post.

The Vegabonds

Thursday, July 18, 2019

The Vegabonds were “born in Alabama, bred in Nashville, and seasoned by the road,” or so says their origin story. Known for songs like “Long Haired Country Boy” and “Georgia Fire,” these Southern rockers are carrying the torch that was first lit by bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, for which The Vegabonds have opened. The Vegabonds invite you to “come let your hair down” and rock out for their show at ShowDown Town this summer.

Kendall Street Company

Thursday, July 25, 2018

Kendall Street Company began as a series of jam sessions with a group of friends attending the University of Virginia in 2013. Today, the band brings an unexpected mix of jazz, indie rock, psychedelic and jam band influences to their live shows. Kendall Street Company serves to delight and surprise audiences with their new take on what we traditionally think of as a jam band.

The Dip

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Seattle-based ensemble The Dip is comprised of a group of young musicians whose music has a vintage feel, melding the sounds of 1960s soul with the modern sensibilities of today’s pop & R&B styles. Praised by KEXP Radio in Seattle as “one of the most exciting and joyous acts to emerge in recent years,” The Dip’s music will get you on your feet and bring a smile to your face.

Ten Years Gone

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

Ten Years Gone authentically re-creates the experience of Led Zeppelin live, bringing to life all the classic songs fans know and love from this celebrated rock band. Ten Years Gone will play all your Led Zeppelin favorites, including hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On” and many more.

Shovelin Stone

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

Featuring Makenzie Wilcox on guitar and Zak Thrall on banjo, the duo behind Shovelin Stone share a passion for what they call “old-timey bluegrass.” These bluegrass players are proud to call the Rocky Mountains home and play with passion and joy, which you can hear in their melodic, heartfelt songs.