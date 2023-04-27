ShowDown Town free concerts return to Eagle on Thursday nights this summer

Bill McKay Band brings the blues and funk to ShowDown Town on July 27.

Courtesy photo

Thursdays this summer are for free live music in Eagle. A pre-weekend celebration for the whole community to enjoy, the Alpine Bank ShowDown Town annual concert series returns to Eagle Town Park this summer with seven free shows every Thursday June 29-Aug. 10.

As the music gets going at 6:30 p.m. at ShowDown Town concerts, the town converges on Eagle Town Park for a fun evening with friends, family and community members. Picnics are welcome, and don’t forget your blanket or a chair to relax and enjoy the show. (No glass is allowed. Outside alcohol is allowed, but limited to beer and wine only.) As in past years, a variety of food trucks and vendors will be on-site as well.

The town of Eagle gathers for ShowDown Town concerts Thursdays in the summer.

Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo

The tradition of ShowDown Town continues this summer with a variety of performances. Here’s a look at the bands coming to ShowDown Town this summer:

June 29: Dead Phish Orchestra (jam band)

They might not be an actual orchestra, but the Dead Phish Orchestra is a quartet of Colorado musicians who, above all, are close friends that have played together for many years. They had played Grateful Dead songs together, and they had played Phish songs together, but when they got to wondering what would happen if they tried to merge the music of these two legendary bands, Dead Phish Orchestra was born.

July 6: Liver Down the River (jam band, bluegrass)

From Durango, Liver Down the River is a fun five-piece band that has roots in countless river floats, campfires, late night picking and Colorado living. Since their creation in 2012, Liver Down the River’s unique sound and high energy performances have hit the high peaks of bluegrass as well as the deepest pockets of funk.

July 13: Kind Hearted Strangers (rock)

With bandmates from all over the country, Colorado-based Kind Hearted Strangers bridge the gap between all-out rock ‘n’ roll and harmony-driven acoustic roots. Known for their genre-bending improvisations, Kind Hearted Strangers are hungry for live music and deliver high-energy shows across the country.

July 20: Los Mocochetes (Xicanx, funk)

Los Mocochetes make music you can dance to, with heartfelt intention to move us all forward, together, as one. Based in Denver with deep roots from the Mora Valley in northern Mexico as well as Juarez, each song is a prayer meant to move your feet, stir your spirit and remind you of the incredible power we all have.

ShowDown Town is a time for friends to gather in Eagle and have fun dancing to live music.

Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo

July 27: Bill McKay Band (blues, funk)

Formerly of Leftover Salmon and the Derek Trucks Band, among others, Bill McKay is a musician at heart, beginning his musical journey at the age of six by taking piano lessons and singing in a church choir. Proud to be a part of the Colorado music scene for 30 years now, McKay keeps moving forward in his pursuit of musical adventure. These days, McKay sits in with other bands such as Other Brothers as well as his own Bill McKay Band.

Aug. 3: Mark Morris Band (rock, bluegrass)

Musician Mark Morris is a fifth-generation Coloradan, ski athlete and founder of Rapid Grass. The CU Denver alumnus finds inspiration for his music through skiing, and his music also inspires his skiing. Easily identifiable with his long, braided hair flowing neatly out of his headband, guitar in hand, Morris’ acoustic music has roots in bluegrass and country, among other genres. At ShowDown Town, Morris will perform with members of Rapid Grass.

Aug. 10: Happy Landing (alt rock)

Since starting nearly three years ago, Happy Landing has been on the fast track in the music industry, going from performing in front of dozens of people to thousands. The band from Oxford, Mississippi, take inspiration from folk, pop-punk, alt-rock and bluegrass and create something they call “skate folk.” The band likens their sound to the Lumineers, Mumford and Sons, among others.