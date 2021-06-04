ShowDown Town free Thursday night concerts return to Eagle Town Park

Steely Dead will take the stage August 5 as part of the ShowDown Town series in Eagle.

Special to the Daily

Eagle Town Park will once again be the place to be on Thursday nights throughout the summer as the Alpine Bank ShowDown Town free concert series returns July 1 through Aug. 12.

With American rock ‘n’ roll, reggae, Colorado bluegrass, a Led Zeppelin tribute and more on the schedule, the ShowDown Town free concerts start at 6:30 p.m.The series is hosted by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, and this year’s musical lineup features an impressive variety of talented musicians.

In addition to the free concerts, locals and visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to relax and enjoy the show, and picnics are welcome at the outdoor Eagle Town Park as well. No glass is allowed, though, and outside alcohol is limited to beer and wine only.

Here’s a look at the ShowDown Town schedule:

July 1: The Runaway Grooms

The story of The Runaway Grooms started when front man Adam Tobin met guitarist Zac Cialek at employee housing for the local mountains. They were soon joined by drummer Justin Bisset to form the original lineup, who all moved in together while performing gigs up and down the valley. Bassist/vocalist Zach Gilliam and keyboardist Cody Scott joined the band in 2019, creating a new Grooms sound that the band continues to evolve. The Runaway Grooms have performed at ShowDown Town before and will kick off the series in 2021 on July 1.

Green Buddha performs July 8 as part of the ShowDown Town series.

July 8: Green Buddha

Front Range band Green Buddha entertains audiences in Colorado with their unique brand of “No Coast Reggae.” The reggae ska band will be performing across Colorado before coming to Eagle Town Park for the ShowDown Town free concert series on July 8.

July 15: Ten Years Gone

Ten Years Gone is a Colorado Led Zeppelin tribute band. Celebrating the music of the legendary Led Zeppelin, the band takes audiences back to when the hammer of the Gods was ruled by the mighty band. Led Zeppelin was an English rock band formed in London in 1968. With songs like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love” and more, Ten Years Gone has performed in Eagle County before and will be bringing the music of Zeppelin back to Eagle Town Park on July 15.

July 22: New Family Dog

New Family Dog is Jon Ridnell’s latest incarnation aimed at getting back to his funk and jazz roots. With Ridnell on guitar and vocals, his son Miles Ridnell on bass and vocals, Steve Saviano on drums, Paul Stadler on sax and Dave Lyons on percussion, the New Family Dog band produces a lot of progressive material and will perform at ShowDown Town on July 22.

July 29: Dixie Leadfoot

Rockabilly band Dixie Leadfoot has been performing at venues, festivals and summer concerts in the Denver area and beyond since 2012. Audiences can expect hits from classic artists of the 1950s-1970s, including Elvis, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Wanda Jackson, Buddy Holly, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and more. Dixie Leadfoot is fronted by Suzannah Harris who is joined by Jason Olson on guitar, Bob Harris on keyboard and vocals as well as Oscar DeSoto on drums. Dixie Leadfoot has performed in the valley before, including at Vail America Days in 2013. Dixie Leadfoot performs in Eagle on July 29.

Aug. 5: Steely Dead

Steely Dead creates a musical hybrid of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. Steely Dead is committed to the nuance of both bands while remaining playful with jam segues between songs, delivering a unique musical blend. Steely Dead is for fans of both or either one of these great bands and will perform as part of ShowDown Town on Aug. 5.

Aug. 12: Hardscrabble

Local band Hardscrabble closes out the free ShowDown Town concert series on Aug. 12. Formed in 2009, Hardscrabble is a four-piece Colorado bluegrass band made up of Jena Skinner on lead vocals and mandolin, Andy Leister on bass, Madeline Wheeler on fiddle and Eric Lovgren on banjo and vocals. Hardscrabble has been featured at festivals including the Bonfire Block Party, Yarmony Grass and WinterWonderGrass as well as events including the GoPro Mountain Games and the Vail International Beer Festival. The band performs in front of a hometown crowd at ShowDown Town on Aug. 12.