ShowDown Town tradition continues this summer with free concerts on Thursdays in Eagle Town Park

The Alpine Bank ShowDown Town, a project of the Vail Valley Foundation, is a free annual concert series hosted on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout the summer at Eagle Town Park.

Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo

Eagle Town Park will once again be filled with music, community and fun times on Thursday nights when the Alpine Bank ShowDown Town free concert series returns seven Thursdays in a row June 29- Aug. 10. ShowDown Town is free to attend, and picnics are welcome, but no glass is allowed.

Nestled in the center of Eagle families and friends can enjoy live music, the playground, local concessions, a climbing wall and more in Eagle Town Park during ShowDown Town concerts.

“The Alpine Bank ShowDown Town free concerts are truly a community gathering place every week in Eagle,” said Ross Leonhart, Marketing & Multi-Media manager for the Vail Valley Foundation, the nonprofit that puts on the concert series. “We’re looking forward to seeing people of all ages come out and enjoy the beautiful outdoor venue on Thursday nights once again this summer.”

This year’s seven-concert lineup features a variety of bands. DeadPhish Orchestra kicks things off June 29 with a mixing of Grateful Dead and Phish songs, followed by Americana/bluegrass band Liver Down the River on July 6. Rock band Kind Hearted Strangers take the stage July 13, and up-beat Xicanx/funk band Los Mocochetes will get the crowd dancing on July 20. Bill McKay, who performed with Derek Trucks Band, will perform with his own band on July 27, and fifth generation Coloradan, ski athlete and founder of RapidGrass Mark Morris performs with his band on Aug. 3. Capping the series is Mississippi-based alt-rock band Happy Landing.

Visit VVF.org/showdown-town for more information.