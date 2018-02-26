Sign the kids up for Summer Science Camps at Walking Mountains Science Center

AVON — Walking Mountains Science Center is on a mission again this summer to connect kids to the natural world with an array of outdoor science camps for children entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

Open registration for all camps begins March 5, and priority registration for donors is currently underway. To learn more, view a full schedule of camps, register and apply for camp and extended care scholarships, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/camps.

Walking Mountains' Summer Science Camps allow children to experience the wild places of the Eagle Valley while nurturing their connection to the natural world through daily exploration of local trails. Campers discover principles of ecology and develop an understanding of scientific concepts through fun, adventure, experiments and exploration. Sessions are age-appropriate and taught by qualified natural science educators that make learning safe and fun.

WEEK-LONG DAY CAMPS

Walking Mountains offers a wide variety of week-long day camps for children entering first through eighth grades. Campers entering first and second can discover Volcanoes, Caves and Canyons; meet local aquatic residents with Beavers and Builders; get their heads in the clouds with Winged Wonders; and more.

Third- and fourth-graders will find their footing with Earthquakes, Layers and Landforms; test the waters with Water Wizards; or find their grit with Surviving the Wild; among other programs.

Students entering fifth and sixth grades let their curiosity lead the way in Adventure Seekers; race for knowledge in STEM Discovery: Ready, Set, STEM; and connect to the earth in a new Sowing Seeds camp, Living off the Land.

STEM Discovery: Solar Solutions is for seventh- and eighth-graders, learning the power of renewable energy.

SINGLE DAY CAMPS

Walking Mountains single-day Earth Explorers camps are a great opportunity for children entering kindergarten through second grades. With a new topic each week and a new focus each day, your little one can attend as many or few of the camps as they like.

Topics this summer include Mammal Detectives; Wild Wetlands; and Creature of the Night. Activities differ for each day but include hiking, crafts and experiments.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Based out of the 10th Mountain Division huts, overnight camps are designed for campers entering third through eighth grades.

The camps will immerse your child in their local environment and send them on adventures that would make pioneers proud.

For third- and fourth-graders, Mountain Quest and Tracks & Trails are unique opportunities to introduce students to the backcountry.

Fifth-grade and sixth-grade campers will learn to master the mountains with Wilderness Challenge and forge their own way with Pathfinders.

Seventh-graders and eighth-graders can discover the world from the ground beneath their feet to distant stars with either Ridge to River or The Earth, Stars and Beyond.

Space is limited. Extended care options are also available. To learn more, register or apply for a scholarship ,visit http://www.walkingmountains.org./camps.