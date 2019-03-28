Silverthorne to host Rail Jam at performing arts center April 5-6 with cash prizes

Silverthorne will host its second annual Rail Jam on April 5-6, as part of the town’s First Fridays series of signature events.

Silverthorne’s First Friday celebration for April will be so big, it’s spilling into the following Saturday, as well.

Silverthorne will host its second annual Rail Jam on April 5 and April 6, as part of the town’s First Fridays series of signature events.

Presented by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, next weekend’s rail jam will be on the outdoor lawn at Silverthorne Performing Arts Center with over 100 semi-pro athletes expected to compete for cash prizes in four different categories, including men’s snowboard, men’s ski, women’s snowboard and women’s ski.

This year, the event will also come with “a retro big air competition and snow skate competition,” along with live music from El Paso Lasso and DJ Cyn.

During the contest, competitors will vie for a $2,500 cash purse while more than $6,000 in prizes will be given away during the jam.

Registration is now open. It costs $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event to enter the competition Register online at SilverthorneCo.ViewPointCloud.com/categories/1084 .

Following the events, The Bakers’ Brewery will host an after party on both Friday and Saturday nights, with more live music and food and drink specials. A complete schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 5

2-4 p.m. — Competition registration

4-4:30 p.m. — Practice

4:30-5 p.m. — Amateur Ski

5:15-6 p.m. — Ski Qualifiers

6-8 p.m. — Live Music with El Paso Lasso

6:15-7 p.m. — Pro Ski Finals (Men and Women)

Saturday, April 6

Noon-1 p.m. — Competition registration

Noon-2 p.m. — Amateur Snowboard

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Snowboard Qualifiers

4-4:30 p.m. — Snowboard Women’s Finals

4:45-5:30 p.m. — Snowboard Men’s Finals

5:30-6:30 p.m. — Snow Skate Competition



