Skater who plays Queen Elsa in ’Disney on Ice’ coming to Vail Skating Festival this winter
On Saturdays starting Nov. 28, the Vail Skating Festival returns with free performances featuring world-class skaters at the outdoor Solaris Ice Rink in Vail.
Due to physical distancing requirements, viewing areas may have limited space.
On Saturdays through Dec. 26, the Vail Skating Festival will present two free, 15-minute performances at 5 and 6 p.m. at Solaris.
Skaters scheduled to perform over the five-week festival include:
Karen Chen: 2017 U.S. national champion and member of Team USA in the 2018 Olympics; Chen is also an international medalist and multiple World Team USA member.
Tomoki Hiwatashi: 2019 world junior champion and 2020 U.S. Championship men’s national bronze medalist.
Alexe Gilles: Star of “Disney on Ice,” playing the part of Queen Elsa from “Frozen.” Gilles has performed with Disney for six years and has skated in 35 countries. She will be performing her “Let it Go” solo for the Vail audience.
Camden Pulkinen: 2018 junior national champion, 2017 and 2018 JGP Austria Champion, 2017 junior grand prix final silver medalist and 2016 U.S. Winter Youth Olympic Games Team member.
Audrey Shin: A four-time U.S. national competitor, Shin rocked the skating world at the 2020 Skate America Grand Prix event by winning the bronze medal. She is now an instant competitor to be on the next Olympic Team.
For a full list of featured skaters, visit http://www.vailskatefest.com or call 303-947-6113.
