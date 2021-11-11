Ski and Snowboard Club Vail announces first annual Vail Nordic Swap

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their flagship Vail Nordic Swap event Saturday, which benefits the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic Team.

Community members can buy or sell used gear at the Vail Nordic Swap on Nov. 13, 2021 at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sellers can drop off their gear from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday or from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with 10 percent of their sales proceeds supporting SSCV’s Nordic Team. SSCV raffle tickets featuring 17 prizes totaling over $12,800 in value will be available to purchase at the event as well.

The Vail Nordic Swap is accepting and selling skate skis, touring/classic skis, telemark skis, backcountry/AT skis, snowshoes and related equipment and clothing in good condition. No alpine or snowboarding equipment will be accepted.

SSCV will be hosting a Nordic Ski Swap at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Courtesy photo

SSCV is excited to provide an avenue for buyers and sellers of Nordic gear to come together. “I am excited to have SSCV produce the Vail Nordic Swap for the first time this year,“ SSCV Nordic and Cycling Program Director Dan Weiland said.

”The swap is a great community effort and helps grow the sport of Nordic skiing. The snowsports gear being sold at the swap is hard to come by these days, and anything that SSCV can do to support kids and adults getting outdoors and involved in these activities this winter amid a worldwide pandemic is a great benefit not only to the participants but to our community as a whole.”

For more information on the Vail Nordic Swap, visit skiclubvail.org .