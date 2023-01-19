Ski, soup and views

Bison chili with sour cream, jalapeños and cheese, with cornbread on the side.

Jessie Klehfoth/Courtesy Image

In wintertime, Grill on the Gore transforms into a cozy Nordic skiing lodge, warming guests with a flavorful — and bottomless — soup buffet.

Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet features three soups: a vegetarian option, a protein-based soup like chicken noodle, and the signature bison chili. This classic chili has hearty portions of bison mixed into a delicious blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.

Grill on the Gore rotates 25-30 different soups throughout the winter. All are made from scratch, in-house with the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients. A variety of soup toppings, artisan breads and cowboy cornbread — spiced with jalapeños, chipotle powder and cheese — accompany the buffet.

While the buffet attracts skiers, snowshoers and fat bikers before or after they hit the Nordic trails, Grill on the Gore’s free parking and bus stop make it an easy lunch destination. Located at Vail Nordic Center’s beautiful clubhouse, it’s the perfect escape from the crowded village scene. And the views just can’t be beat: Floor-to-ceiling windows open to the Nordic Center’s snowy, expansive ski trails, punctuated by the most stunning view of the Gore Range.

“There is something magical about enjoying a steaming hot bowl of soup while gazing out the window at the snow-covered mountain peaks of the Gore Range,” said Christofer Desseauve, food and beverage general manager.

The Grill on the Gore’s Executive Chef is John Zavoral, who has had extensive experience in restaurants around the valley and beyond. “Chef John’s cooking really elevates the experience, both for our Nordic guests and anyone who wants to come out for lunch,” said Desseauve.

Desseauve makes the family-friendly buffet even more welcoming by being there just about daily.

“In a lot of places, you don’t get to interact with management, but our managers are on the floor daily, so it’s a great opportunity for guests to meet us, see what we love and how we care,” he said.

In addition to the buffet, the bar is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The beer menu features eight Colorado draft beers. Wines are available by the glass and bottle. Specialty cocktails are custom made, paying close attention to what pairs well with the soup buffet, and the Nordic Center in general. For example, the 10th Mountain Manhattan gives a nod to the World War II troops with its local 10th Mountain bourbon whiskey, while the Mountain View Marg complements jalapeño-spiced soups. Signature hot cocktails are sure to warm both your body and spirit, with maple and spiced rum, peppermint schnapps and hot cocoa, Irish coffee, and hot apple pie made from Tuaca and apple cider. There’s no better way to start a winter day of activities than with a hot cup of coffee from local roaster Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea at Grill on the Gore, no better way to bolster it than with a gourmet soup buffet. And, of course, capping it off with an après drink while taking in the mountain views is the perfect way to end the afternoon.