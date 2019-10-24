Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Ski Swap

For 50 years, outdoor enthusiasts have looked forward to the annual Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Swap held each fall in Vail. From Oct. 25 to 27, the Dobson Arena is converted into a department store-type of setting with gear like skis, snowboards, boots, poles, helmets, outwear and bindings taking over the entire place.

This is the spot to go if you just moved to town and need equipment in order to participate in outdoor activities this season. It’s also the place to go if your kids have outgrown their jackets and snow pants since last year. If you lost a pair of gloves at the end of the season those can be found here, too. Want to try a new sport? Get geared up at a discount while helping out a good cause.

A percentage of sales from the swap benefit Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, helping the organization fulfill its mission to inspire character growth and excellence in young athletes throughout the Vail community.

New and used gear is up for sale and you never know what you are going to find. There will be helpful and knowledgeable staff and volunteers on hand to answer questions about gear or accessories you are looking for.

Here’s how it works, on Friday there is a $15 admission fee for adults and teenagers from 5 to 7 p.m. Kids 12 and under are free. At 7 p.m. on Friday, the fee drops to $5. Shoppers can also get $5 off admission with a student ID. The venue will close at 10 p.m. The Swap will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. There is no entry fee on those days, but keep in mind that the best selection and sizes will be available on Friday. Visit http://www.vailskiswap.com for more information.

Halloween happenings for kids

Halloween isn’t until next Thursday, but there are many events and activities that will get kids into the spooky spirit this weekend.

13th annual Halloween lock-in at Gypsum Rec Center

Kids get the whole facility for one night and also get a haunted house, costume contest, Halloween movie, swimming, gymnastics and more.

Drop off kids by 6 p.m. Friday and pick up by 11:30 p.m. Friday or 8 a.m. on Saturday

Kids should bring a sleeping bag, pillow, Halloween costume and swimsuit

Boys and girls 5 to 12 years old, tickets are $45

http://www.mountainrec.org

Village Market Pumpkin Fest for Mountain Youth–Riverwalk-Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Street at the various stores, face painting and $5 pumpkins courtesy of Village Market

Alpine Arts Center crafts and painting

www.mountainyouth.org

Fright at the Museum-Walking Mountains-Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin chuckin’, petting zoo, pop-up corn maze

Apple cider demos and tastings, seasonal beer and wines for adults

Freaky farm haunted trail, pumpkin patch and carving

Learn about compost and freaky food and herbs

Snacks will be available

Please bring a reusable bottle for water and plan to carpool to the Elk Lot and take the free shuttle to Walking Mountains

Tickets are $15 and children 3-years-old and younger are free

www.walkingmountains.org

Alpine Arts Center-Halloween arts and crafts

Pumpkin carving event on Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Bring a pumpkin and snacks, stencils and tools to carve or paint a pumpkin will be available. The cost is $15 per person and all ages are welcome

Drop-in pumpkin carving during Pumpkin Fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cocktails and Canvas guided painting event on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

http://www.alpineartscenter.org

Beaver Creek Spooktacular – Sunday 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Spooky Stroll around Beaver Creek Village and the woods near the base area of Beaver Creek 4 to 6 p.m.

Trick or Treating in Beaver Creek Village, games and more 4 to 7 p.m.

“Hocus Pocus” movie showing outdoors in Beaver Creek Village 7 to 8:30 p.m.

http://www.beavercreek.com/events

Halloween fun for adults

Kids aren’t the only ones having fun, adults can take part in the Halloween-themed events as well. Here are a few parties going on this weekend:

Maya Day of the Dead – Friday 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and that includes the all-you-can-eat taco bar and one margarita or $25 at the door includes an all-you-can-eat taco bar

Costume contest

Grateful Dead cover band

Pumpkin painting, s’mores station and more

Call Maya for tickets: 970-790-5500

Tricks for Treats Parents Night Out–Friday 7 to 9 p.m.

Drop the kids off at the Vail Gymnastics Center and go out and enjoy a date night

Activities for kids include a haunted house, costume contest, games and movie

Pizza will be served to the kids

$20 per child, for ages 5 years and older

http://www.vailrec.com

Dramaween- Friday at Route 6 Cafe at 7 p.m. to close

Benefit for performing arts programs at Homestake Peak School and Vail Mountain School

70s, 80s and 90s music by Rewind

Costume contest

Appetizers, wine beer and spirits tastings from 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits.

Tickets are $40

http://www.hpsdrama.org/dramaween

Halloween at the MAC-Mountain Art Collective–Friday from 9 p.m. to close

Music by Austin Gavlak and Chris Calderon, visuals by Mtn Man Lasers

$10 tickets at the door, $5 drinks, free keg from 9 to 10 p.m.

Costume contest

Visit Mountain Art Collective’s Facebook page for more info

Minturn Saloon – Saturday 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Live music by Turntable Review

A free Coors Light to the first 100 people

$20 donation to the Minturn Community Fund

Theme: American horror story

Costume contest

http://www.minturncommunityfund.org

Opening day at Loveland Ski Area

We now have not one, not two, but three ski areas to choose from in Colorado. Loveland Ski Area announced earlier this week that opening day will be Friday. Other ski areas that are open include Arapahoe Basin, which opened last Friday and Keystone, which opened last Saturday.

The Chet’s Dream lift will start spinning at 9 a.m. on Friday and will offer access to one full top-to-bottom run. The trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run make up this run on opening day, which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

“Our snowmaking team has been working around the clock to get the mountain ready and all of their hard work is about to pay off,” said COO Rob Goodell in a press release. “Mother Nature chipped in with almost a foot of snow during this last storm cycle and that was the boost we needed. Winter is officially here and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of another season.”

Loveland Ski Area will be open seven days a week until early May. Operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends and designated holidays. For more information, visit http://www.skiloveland.com.

Muscles for Mills fundraiser

Crosstraining Fitness of Vail is hosting an autumn fundraiser on Saturday and this year the proceeds will go toward Noah Mills, a 5-year-old who has been diagnosed with kidney cancer. Typically Crosstraining Fitness of Vail does Barbells for Boobs, a breast cancer fundraiser held annually during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They switched up the focus this year in order to help the Mills family as they go through this ordeal. Vail Brewing Company is also involved and will provide the beer for the after-party.

Muscles for Mills invites teams consisting of families and friends to come out to participate in the Fun Fitness Challenge. It’s geared toward all fitness levels and ages in order to welcome as many people as possible. Don’t have a team and want to participate? Don’t worry, they will be grouping people together that day to ensure that as many people who want to sweat for a cause can do so.

Noah Mills was recently diagnosed with late-stage bilateral renal (kidney) cancer, called Wilms tumor. The main goal of this fundraiser is to raise money for the Mills family as they go through this difficult time.

The big event happens on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. People can register teams for the Fun Fitness Challenge or donate items for the auction here: http://www.cfvcolorado.com/musclesformills2019.html