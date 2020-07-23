Ski Town All Stars moves into bigger, better space on Highway 6 in EagleVail

Ski Town All Stars has a new home: it’s bigger, it’s better, it’s custom-designed and the brand is ready to #SendIt.

The new Ski Town All Stars location was designed and renovated by Chris Bivona and Dave Tucker.

Chris Bivona | Special to the Daily

The local hat retailer is settling into a new production and retail space on Highway 6 in EagleVail. After a soft opening on July 1, the store was fully functional and open to customers on July 13.

With neighbors including Vela Apparel and Hygge Life, Ski Town All Stars is the latest business bringing a distinct slice of Vail Valley life to the area affectionately known as the Green Mile.

When the company first started in 2018, they leased their previous storefront in EagleVail. It was so small that even from day 1, the team realized that they were going to be too big for the space. Their embroidery machine wouldn’t fit into their back production space, so they had to keep it in the retail part of the space.

Moving locations was something that was on their minds, and then COVID-19 happened.

“It really shed light on it when the whole pandemic hit. All of a sudden, when there’s three of us back here, we’re all within six feet of each other,” said Chief Operating Officer Chris Inks.

As the brand grew, it quickly became clear that they were going to outgrow the East Vail location. This spring, Owner and Sales Head Chris Bivona’s friend Matt Holmes at Vela told him that a space was opening up next door to them in EagleVail.

Customers walking by the shop can get a same-day custom trucker printed on their choice of hat and with their choice of color.

Chris Bivona | Special to the Daily

Bivona loved the size of the space, so he and Dave Tucker (yes, après musician Dave Tucker, who also has a background in construction) designed a space that would function well for the Ski Town All Stars Team. They set to work, putting in walls, adding new floors, refinishing the ceiling and converting to all LED lighting.

The new design allows plenty of space for the it’s-5-o’clock-somewhere-influenced brand to design and produce its hats. Nearly all designs that are full embroidery or heat-printed are made by Vail Valley locals in the EagleVail shop. Bivona himself still embroiders designs, including the new pastel line of “Stay F*cking Positive” hats, which were originally launched in March to donate up to $10,000 to the COVID Valley Relief Project.

Ski Town All Stars launched the pastel line of the “Stay F*cking Positive” hats on Tuesday, July 21.

Chris Bivona | Special to the Daily

As the brand settles into its new location, Bivona hopes to add more art and photography from locals to the wall and serve as a gallery space. They hope to have events and open houses soon.

Overall, the team at Ski Town All Stars is excited for the new opportunity the EagleVail space provides.

“We’re happy to be in this new, clean space and to have so many people stoked that we’re here. We’ve done so much in less than three years,” Bivona said.