‘Ski Town Brunch’ author Jennie Iverson discusses the latest in her series, Bookworm event tomorrow

Local author Jennie Iverson worked in engineering before releasing her well-loved cookbook series with Ski Town Life.

“Ski Town Brunch,” the latest in the series which also includes “Ski Town Soups” and “Ski Town Apres” hit shelves earlier this fall. Today, Iverson has partnered with the Bookworm of Edwards for Friendsgiving, which has two brunch seatings at 9 and 10:30 a.m., where guests will be served delicious brunch treats from Iverson’s book.

All of the cookbooks, which look and feel like coffee table books while still staying functional, have gathered recipes from world-renowned chefs at ski resorts in the United States and Canada, including several from local favorites. In “Ski Town Brunch,” chefs can try their hand at making Gessner’s egg white frittata, Green Elephant Juicery’s Purple Yeti Smoothie or Leonora’s Short Rib Hash.

The Purple Yeti Smoothie served at Green Elephant Juicery is one of the recipes in the cookbook.

Dominique Taylor | Special to the Daily

“We went on a camping trip with a couple of other Vail couples last summer,” she said. “The short rib hash has all of these root vegetables and kale, all chopped up. I made it before we went and I just heated it up on our Coleman stove and added some spices and fresh scrambled eggs to it.”

Iverson, at heart, is a home cook. She’s always loved food, and especially after having her three sons, being able to test her recipes out on them and her husband was helpful in writing the cookbook.

“I’m so happy with the way it turned out,” she said.

She also loves to travel. Part of the genesis of her Ski Town Life brand was merging food and lifestyle with travel and mountain life. Earlier this year, she went on a girls’ trip to Napa Valley in California. She and some friends rented a place with a kitchen and she made brunch for everyone.

“People were asking me, ‘how was your trip, what did you do,’ and it all reflects back to food,” she said.

Jennie Iverson has lived in the Vail Valley with her family for a number of years.

Jackie Cooper | Special to the Daily

But she readily admits that not everything was an easy, smash hit on the first try. In the book, recipes are rated the same way ski runs are: green circles for easy, black diamonds for most challenging. The most challenging thing she’s ever made was a duck consommé for “Ski Town Soups.”

“I make this for a home cook like me. I’m just puttering in the kitchen, so what appeals to me, would probably appeal to other people,” she said. “I got extremely good at poaching eggs.”

While the cookbooks have been incredibly successful, especially among locals, Iverson is looking forward to tackling new projects with her Ski Town Life business partner, Jen Baker. The two have been friends for eight years and met here when they were both newbies to the Vail Valley, and they’re excited to explore new possibilities with the same basic idea.

“I think it would be really fun to do some sort of European addition. Or maybe some specific foods that are specific to different regions of Europe. Breaking out the cocktail portion would be really fun,” Iverson said. “We’re not exactly sure what direction to go in. But it’s exciting.”

Iverson said that Leonora’s short rib hash makes for a tasty upgrade to typical camping breakfasts.

Special to the Daily

If you go …

What: Friendsgiving Brunch

When: Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Where: The Bookworm of Edwards

Cost: $75 for brunch and a copy of “Ski Town Brunch”

More information: Limited seating is available. Call the Bookworm at 970-926-7323 or visit bookwormofedwards.com for more information.