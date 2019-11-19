Ski Town Brunch shares recipes from North America’s top resorts

Thanksgiving is coming early to the Bookworm of Edwards. The Riverwalk bookstore and cafe has teamed up with Ski Town Life, the creators of the “Ski Town Soups,” “Ski Town Après” and “Ski Town Brunch” cookbook series authored by Vail resident, Jennie Iverson. Some of the recipes from Iverson’s latest cookbook, “Ski Town Brunch” will be featured at a Friendsgiving event this week.

The “Ski Town” series showcases recipes from North America’s ski resorts. This coffee table-worthy cookbook could also serve as a travel guide and a keepsake with beautiful photos from legendary cafes, spectacular resorts and charming bed and breakfasts.

When Iverson started thinking about doing a cookbook, she pondered how she could combine a love of travel, eating and skiing into a business model. The latest cookbook, “Ski Town Brunch,” features savory and sweet brunch dishes from 65 top North American ski resorts. “I actually conduct a pretty thorough search of places to feature and have researched and visited most of the big North American resorts that are included,” Iverson said.

Living to travel may be one thing for Iverson, but living to eat is certainly another. “I have always had a passion for food. I have this theory that my taste bud chemistry might be different than others,” Iverson said. “I can decipher nuances in foods and relish my eating rituals more than any other person I know.”

Enjoy some of the tasty recipes in “Ski Town Brunch” at Friendsgiving on Thursday with two seatings at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The menu features savory and sweet dishes from the cookbook along with baked goods, hand-crafted espresso drinks, smoothies and more. Tracy Miller of Colorful Cooking will make the buffet in Bookworm’s kitchen and Iverson will be selling and signing cookbooks.

Seating is limited and tickets available for $75, which includes brunch and the cookbook. For more information about the cookbook, go to www.skitownlife.com and for more information on the Friendsgiving brunch, visit http://www.bookwormofedwards.com.

Learn more about the granola from Cafe Genevieve from Jackson Hole, WY. Iverson shares the recipe and how to make it in today’s video.

Ingredients

1 cup Vital Farms butter

½ vanilla bean

½ cup Vermont Sticky maple syrup

7 cups of old fashioned oats

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

1/3 cup oil

2 ½ cups coconut, sweetened and shredded

1 ¼ cup dried cranberries

¾ cup dried apricots

¾ cup dried peaches

In a medium saucepan, melt the @vitalfarms butter and scrape vanilla seed into butter then throw the entire seed into butter. Cook on medium, stirring frequently until butter is golden. Off the heat, add @vermontsticky maple syrup and oil to saucepan. Combine oats, coconut, salt and the melted vanilla syrup butter in large bowl until evenly coated. Spread out on 2 baking sheets and bake at 325 degrees until golden brown. (Rotate and toss granola mid-way through baking). Remove from oven and let cool. Add dried fruit and then enjoy immediately or store in an airtight container for future enjoyment.