Skiing and riding options in Colorado, a holiday craft fair, casino night, homemade chili and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/4/22

Skiers and snowboarders ride the Montezuma lift at Keystone on Oct. 28, the resort's first day of operations for the 2022-2023 season.

Slopes open in Colorado

Although there isn’t skiing in Eagle County yet (Vail opens on Nov. 11 and Beaver Creek on Nov. 23) there are a few ski areas open if you want to get out and make some turns. The yearly race to see who opens trails first was won by Arapahoe Basin, which opened on Oct. 23, followed by Keystone on Oct. 28 and Loveland on Nov. 3. In a surprise move, Winter Park squeezed in an opening date in the month of October, spinning its lifts on Oct. 31, welcoming back costume-clad skiers and snowboarders to the slopes.

Mother nature has helped by blanketing the resorts with some natural snow in October and with snow earlier this week. The resorts will open more terrain as conditions allow and it’s best to check each ski area’s social media channels to learn the latest. Keystone Ski Resort announced earlier this week that it will open Dercum’s Dash and River Run so intermediate skiers and riders will now be able to ski directly to River Run Village instead of downloading the River Run Gondola.

If you can get out of work or school early, take advantage of Arapahoe Basin’s Friday Afternoon Club. On Fridays through Nov. 18 you can get $39 lift tickets to ski between 2 and 4 p.m. After skiing or riding, enjoy beer and appetizer specials in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill.

A few tips to remember during early season:

Be prepared for longer lift lines over the weekend when the demands are higher because there isn’t a ton of terrain open.

Follow signs for closed areas and be aware that early season conditions exist. Each resort has limited terrain open and seek out information on each ski area’s website for terrain status as it may change due to snow totals and conditions.

Beginner terrain may be limited at this time, too, so know your ability level and decide if the terrain open is appropriate for your skill level.

Listen to your body. If you feel tired, take a break or call it a day and download if that’s easier. Save your season.

Family Food Fest

Enjoy some homemade chili, a petting zoo and learn about sourcing your food locally at the Family Food Fest on Saturday.

A new event is coming to the Eagle River Center, promoting locally and regionally sourced food and celebrating fall, the Family Food Fest will be the place to be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is being hosted by New Roots and their mission is to support local, sustainable food systems. Saturday’s event gives New Roots an opportunity to do that by providing fun, informative and effective opportunities for everyone across Eagle County to learn about and contribute to their food system. Come enjoy some locally produced and prepared beef chili along with options with plenty of vegetables and drinks will be available.

Bring the kids so they can enjoy the petting zoo and help New Roots by bidding on silent auction items. New Roots is doing a lot of work behind the scenes, especially at the community gardens. They took over the management of the community garden at the Colorado Mountain College Edwards campus last year and have since installed a new irrigation system and a native plant garden. They have also provided free gardening classes for Colorado Mountain College students and community members.

New Roots has also contributed over 6,000 pounds of fresh, local produce to The Community Market over the past three years.

Help New Roots and their partners, All the Good Stuff and Rustic Farm to Fork celebrate fall and learn how you can get involved. The Eagle River Center is located at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle. For tickets and more information, go to NewRootsCO.org .

Rejuvenate Fall Retreat

Revitalize your body with the Vitality Collective and Spa Anjali’s retreat this weekend in Avon.

The Vitality Collective & Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon are hosting a three-day retreat for those who want to feel revived and rejuvenated before we ramp for the ski and snowboard season, the holidays and the new year. The goal of this retreat, happening Friday through Sunday, is to help quiet the mind, with a focus on regulating the nervous system, hydrating the connective tissue and building new relationships.

Head to the Westin Riverfront on Friday for a Welcome Workshop and then get ready to dive deep on Saturday into the program The Vitality Collective and Spa Anjali have developed programs to help you slow down, go inward and rejuvenate after the fast-paced summer season.

Saturday and Sunday’s sessions will include nutritious meals at the Riverfront Market along with classes and activities like Daioyin flow, restorative yoga and sound bath meditation, meditative breathwork and MELT Method workshop, which is a breakthrough self-treatment system that restores the supportiveness of the body’s connective tissue to eliminate chronic pain, improve performance and decrease accumulated stress caused by repetitive postures and movements of everyday living. Think about how you sit at your desk, or how you hold and stare at your phone … yep, your body needs the MELT method.

The Rejuvenate Fall Retreat will be led by Sofia Lindroth and Hannah Knauer of The Vitality Collective in Eagle. Lindroth is a hands-on myofascial release therapist and a MELT method instructor. Knauer is a breathwork facilitator and yoga teacher. Together, they will help you learn more about your body and your mind, allowing you to identify what causes you distress and how to address it.

The retreat includes two nights at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon, or if you don’t need lodging, you can just pay for the retreat and not the accommodations. For more information, go to SpaAnjali.com/Retreats or call 970-790-2051. The deadline to register for the retreat is at noon on Friday.

Holiday Artisan and Craft Fair

Get ahead of the holiday shopping madness by going to the Artisan and Craft Fair at Gypsum Creek Middle School this Saturday.

Now that Halloween has come and gone, time to start thinking about holiday gifts. No joke, Santa will be on hand at the Gypsum Creek Middle School PTO Holiday Artisan and Craft Fair this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so it’s never too early to get your holiday shopping started.

In addition to Santa being available for photo opportunities, nearly 50 local artisans and vendors will be on hand to sell wares and concessions while you do your holiday shopping. There will be kids activities in the Kids Korner, including games, coloring, origami and a movie. There is also babysitting at Kids Korner if you want to really get after it and shop kid-free for a bit.

The Gypsum Creek middle schoolers have been learning about entrepreneurship in their exploratory learning classes, so the students will have tables, too. Stop by and see some of their creations and ask them about their entrepreneurial spirit. You never know what ideas these sixth, seventh and eighth graders will come up with.

Proceeds from this holiday fair will go towards a field trip to an escape room and to cover academic competition travel costs. To learn more, go to the 2022 GCMS PTO Holiday Artisan and Craft Fair events page on Facebook .

Casino Night

Play some games and raise funds for Red Sandstone Elementary School’s Casino night on Saturday.

Another school fundraiser is adults only. Casino Night is being hosted by Red Sandstone Elementary School, Vail’s only public school, on Saturday night from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Help support the Red Sandstone Elementary School Tigers build a new basketball court and possibly a greenhouse for the school by having a little fun at the casino tables that will be set up at Donovan Pavilion. All sorts of casino games will be offered along with a mystery game. Even if you don’t have kids, help support the community and have a night of fun without traveling to Las Vegas.

In addition to the casino setting, there will be live music by Minturn’s Turntable Review and the meal will be catered by Mr. G’s Cuisine. Drinks will be flowing, including a Snake Eyes specialty drink.

The Red Sandstone School’s PTO has teamed up with a lot of great sponsors and donors, so look for a variety of items in the silent auction. There will also be a paddle raise to help them reach their fundraising goal. Specialty Tiger t-shirts will be available for purchase, also.

The Grand Hyatt Vail is offering discounted rooms if you want to stay close to the party venue. Childcare options are also available through the Vail Recreation District. For more information and tickets, go to RSES.Ejoinme.org/Tickets .