Skin up, strip down for a naked lap at all-female ski festival in Colorado

Boot Tan Fest organizer Jenny Verrochi first coordinated a naked lap at Bluebird Backcountry in 2021. Details spread by word of mouth and 22 people showed up to ski in the buff.

Boot Tan Fest/Courtesy photo

Attention ladies: If you’ve ever wanted to bare your backside in the backcountry, there’s an event this month that’s specifically designed as a safe space where you can drop trow.

The Boot Tan Fest on March 15 invites women, female-identifying and non-binary individuals to Bluebird Backcountry ski area in Kremmling for a day of live music, beer, tacos and gear demonstrations, capped off with a naked ski lap.

You read that right. At 3 p.m. the day of the event, women will skin up and strip down for a run on the mountain.

“It is the best feeling,” said Jenny Verrochi, founder of the event and co-founder of the local Wild Barn Coffee, who organized a naked lap at the same venue in 2021. It was a spontaneous affair last year, she said, inspired by the woman known as the Nudy Judy that graces Wild Barn’s cans of nitro cold brew. Details spread by word of mouth and 22 people showed up to take ski in the buff.

“You feel supported because every body is different and every personality is different. But when you’re outside and you’re exposed like that and there’s no men around to judge you, it’s the most powerful feeling ever,” Verrochi said. “We wanted more women to experience that.”

