Slapstick comedian joins juggling ace for SMIRK at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Unbelievable juggling sequences combined with comedic banter, lively music and audience interaction is the perfect recipe for a show that will engage the whole family. SMIRK has captured the attention of all-ages of folks across the state and country, and is sure to engage audiences at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) during their upcoming show on Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children, or buy a family four-pack of tickets for just $100. Tickets are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. This show is part of the VPAC Pick 5 Ticket Package where you can select from a specific list of shows and get one ticket to five different shows for just $150. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org for a list of shows.

SMIRK reveals the lives of two performers whose comedy derives from the collision of two very different minds trying to perform in the same show. One is a former scientist, and the other a slapstick madman. Juggling, whip cracking, unicycles and a large rocket launcher all make an appearance in this "Odd Couple" meets the circus spectacular. Smirk presents new vaudeville through the lens of comedy and a dynamic Abbott and Costello-style relationship. Reid Belstock and innovative juggling ace Warren Hammond are performers that could not be more different, and their story is a buddy comedy based on two of the oldest archetypes in comedy, the straight man and the goof ball.

During SMIRK, watch as the duo's dynamic relationship emerges. Their friendship — and the show itself — is tested as they become at odds with each other. Don't worry, though, the finale draws the characters back together.