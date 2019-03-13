Slapstick comedian joins juggling ace for SMIRK at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek
March 13, 2019
If you go …
What: SMIRK.
When: Thursday, March 21, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.
Cost: $35 for adults, $25 for kids, $100 for a family four-pack.
More information: 970-845-8497, http://www.vilarpac.org.
Unbelievable juggling sequences combined with comedic banter, lively music and audience interaction is the perfect recipe for a show that will engage the whole family. SMIRK has captured the attention of all-ages of folks across the state and country, and is sure to engage audiences at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) during their upcoming show on Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children, or buy a family four-pack of tickets for just $100. Tickets are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. This show is part of the VPAC Pick 5 Ticket Package where you can select from a specific list of shows and get one ticket to five different shows for just $150. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org for a list of shows.
SMIRK reveals the lives of two performers whose comedy derives from the collision of two very different minds trying to perform in the same show. One is a former scientist, and the other a slapstick madman. Juggling, whip cracking, unicycles and a large rocket launcher all make an appearance in this "Odd Couple" meets the circus spectacular. Smirk presents new vaudeville through the lens of comedy and a dynamic Abbott and Costello-style relationship. Reid Belstock and innovative juggling ace Warren Hammond are performers that could not be more different, and their story is a buddy comedy based on two of the oldest archetypes in comedy, the straight man and the goof ball.
During SMIRK, watch as the duo's dynamic relationship emerges. Their friendship — and the show itself — is tested as they become at odds with each other. Don't worry, though, the finale draws the characters back together.
