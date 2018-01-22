Snowshoe for Peru 5K returns to Sylvan Lake State Park on Feb. 3

Snowshoe enthusiasts of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate in a 5K event on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Sylvan Lake State Park.

The fifth annual Snowshoe for Peru 5K will be held at 10 a.m. to benefit Corazon de Esperanza, a local nonprofit that empowers impoverished women in Peru and helps teens aging out of orphanages and who are at risk for human trafficking.

Participants will be entered into a raffle with substantial giveaways with cash prizes for first place male and female winners in individual and age group categories.

The CEO of the organization, Robyn Hanson, is a long-time teacher in the Eagle County School district and first visited Peru in 2006. Overwhelmed with the needs of the children and women, she later spent a year volunteering there and returned home to Gypsum adopting five siblings from an orphanage. After returning, her passion to continue providing assistance grew.

Last year's Snowshoe for Peru 5K featured over 100 racers.

"We have a great course that winds around Sylvan Lake Park with beautiful scenery throughout and snacks to keep you energized," Hanson said.

Proceeds will help support youth services, educational sponsorships, women's programs, short-term service trips and the volunteer programs of Corazon de Esperanza.

"Our desire is to educate and provide resources so that Peruvian youth have the opportunity to get an education and live independently. We dedicate ourselves to give them every chance to succeed in life," Hanson said.

The focus of the organization is Hogar Luz de Vida, a transitional home for at-risk teens who have aged out of orphan care. It is the first of its kind in Northern Peru. The services provided include empowering youth through the difficult transition from orphanage care to independent living.

"We believe that these young people deserve to have a safe place to live and have the opportunity to finish school, attend college or vocational training," Hanson said.