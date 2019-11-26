Snowsports Museum debuting winter adventure films of 5 Point Film Festival

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is hosting the 5 Point Film Festival, which will show critically acclaimed ski and snowboard short films.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: 5 Point Film Festival When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5-7:30 p.m. Where: The Colorado Snowsports Museum, Vail Village Parking Structure Cost: $5-10 donation, beer, wine and snacks available for purchase More information: Visit snowsportsmuseum.org.

The wild world of winter outdoor adventure will be on full display today with the 5 Point Film Festival’s Snow Sports Reel. Hosted by the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the event hopes to present the fresh and exciting to audiences young and old.

From 5-7:30 p.m., guests will be able to experience nonstop winter adventures from around the globe with this collection of internationally acclaimed short films.

The 11-film Snow Reel features short films from four different nations, including Australia, Greenland, Iraq and the United States. The films capture how-did-they-do-that footage from the first mountain bike descent into Corbet’s Couloir in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a backcountry run that starts with a 10-20 foot drop from a cliff. Guests will also see French professional skier Candide Thovex’s quest to ski some of the world’s epic locations, despite the fact that none of them have snow.

The parent 5 Point Film Festival was founded by former Climbing Magazine owner Julie Kennedy in 2007. The festival offers the audience a taste of adventures through the lens with a compelling collection of more than 50 short films, panel discussions, community events, parties and more. This year’s 5 Point Film Festival is April 22-26 in Carbondale, Colorado.

A suggested donation of $5-$10 is suggested for the event, with beer, wine and snacks available for purchase. Museum members may reserve seats by emailing museum@snowsportsmuseum or by calling 970-476-1876. The museum has scheduled a second screening of the films on March 11, 2020. For more information, visit snowsportsmuseum.org.