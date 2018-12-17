Snowsports Museum Gift Shop offers Selection of holiday gifts
December 17, 2018
Looking for just the right gifts for that hard-to-please relative or something truly special for that special someone? The Colorado Snowsports Museum Gift Shop has you covered with a unique selection of holiday gift ideas for the entire family.
Located on the third level of the Vail Village Welcome Center, the newly transformed Museum and Gift Shop features a wide array of vintage ski, Colorado lodge and 10th Mountain Division items to satisfy any holiday wish list. The shop also features one of the largest collections of Christmas ornaments in Vail and carries the new Vail Monopoly game.
"We often hear from our guests that we have one of the best gift shops in town," explained Executive Director Jennifer Mason. "In addition to finding just the right gift, holiday shoppers can also discover the new Museum, fresh from its $2.5 million renovation."
Gift ideas include vintage ski art, posters, trail signs, lodge decor, pillows, glasses and mugs, kitchen towels, books and puzzles. In addition, a wide array of 10th Mountain Division souvenirs is also available, including hats, t-shirts, glassware, books and movies.
The Museum and Gift Shop are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the holiday season. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Day.
