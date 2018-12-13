Snowsports museum kicks off Through The Lens series with ‘Untold Post-War Tales of the 10th Mountain Division’

Discover the story of the missing months of the 10th Mountain Division following the end of World War II as the Colorado Snowsports Museum kicks off the new Through the Lens lecture series on Wednesday, at the Museum. The program runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with beer, wine and appetizers served.

Tickets for the opening Through the Lens presentation are priced at $15 for Museum members and $20 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Museum's website at http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org or by calling 970-476-1876. Seating is limited.

This particular episode of 10th Mountain history took place during May and June of 1945, with events that have not been completely documented, most probably because they took place following Germany's surrender to the Allies in May of 1945.

Spurred on by the receipt of a manuscript forwarded to Anthony by retired Brigadier General of the Slovenian Mountain Troops Janez Kavar, Chris realized that the soldiers had been deployed to the region between Italy and Yogoslavia to push Communist revolutionary leader Marshal Tito back into what is now Slovenia. Following this successful mission, the U.S. mountain troops celebrated with an organized the first post-war ski race on Mount Mangart.

Spurred on by this chain of events, Anthony set out on a quest to produce a documentary film around the post-war adventures of the Division. The project will cover the months in question and document the 10th's actions and the Mount Mangart race.

For more than 28 years, Anthony has travelled as a member of the Warren Miller film team and has freelanced several publications, co-authored a guidebook and produced several film projects including the acclaimed documentary on the 10th Mountain Division, "Climb to Glory." He was inducted into the

Recommended Stories For You

Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame in 2018.