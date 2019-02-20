Snowsports Museum to be featured on ‘Today’

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will go national on Sunday as the Museum and the famed 10th Mountain Division are featured on NBC's "Today" show. The show will air at 6 a.m. MST.

Shot in conjunction with Vail Legacy Days activities, which took place over President's Weekend, the segment will include interviews with 10th Mountain Division veterans Sandy Treat and Dick Over, along with retired longtime Museum Executive Director Susie Tjossem.

Hosted by Willie Geist, the segment will also feature "training" on Vail Mountain with the Colorado National Guard's 10th Mountain-affiliated troopers and Vail's 10th Mountain Legacy Torchlight Ski Down and Parade. Vail Legacy Days was created in conjunction with Vail Resorts, the Town of Vail and the Colorado Snowsports Museum to celebrate the resort's founders and heritage, highlighting the contributions of the 10th Mountain Division.

"The Colorado Snowsports Museum is honored to be included in this Sunday's 'Today' show segment and to help tell the story of the 10th Mountain to the nation," said Jennifer Mason, new executive director for the museum in a press release. "The story of the 10th is a treasure that needs to be heard and preserved."