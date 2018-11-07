Sober and Stoked presents ‘6 Gifts,’ a film about addiction and triumph

To see the film or inquire about a presentation, contact Sober and Stoked co-founder Eugene Stiltner at 443-370-3334 or email wearesoberandstoked@gmail.com . For more information about Sober and Stoked, visit http://www.soberandstoked.com .

"6 Gifts" tells six stories of addiction and the triumph of recovery.

Local Scott French co-founded nonprofit Sober and Stoked with friend Eugene Stiltner to build a movement around "6 Gifts" by arranging screenings at small theaters an rehab facilities nationwide to spread the film's positive message.

The film follows the stories of six individuals, from all walks of life, exploring their battles with addiction and failure to their recovery and triumphs. Now sober, their dedication to various sports — including surfing, snowboarding, yoga and more — has become a positive outlet. Their collective stories provide inspiration to anyone currently suffering from addiction and those who are struggling to find that missing piece to help finally get them sober.

"If we can get somebody off the couch and into a sport that they love and enjoy, then we are saving lives," French said.

"6 Gifts" is directed by Nick Tribuno and stars French, who overcame addiction himself with the help of snowboarding; surfboarder, musician and YouTube sensation Ben Gravy; Melody Schofield, who has appeared multiple times on "America Ninja Warrior"; social media star Monica Lebansky; local Rebecca Selig; and outdoorsman Chris Vargo.

To set up a community screening or speaking engagement, contact Stiltner at 443-370-3334 or email wearesoberandstoked@gmail.com. For more information about Sober and Stoked, visit http://www.soberandstoked.com.