Something for everyone at Beaver Creek Oktoberfest
September 4, 2018
Bavarian culture reigned supreme between Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2, as Oktoberfest took place in Beaver Creek.
The event offered a slew of food options including bratwursts and sauerkraut, much like you'd find in the traditional festival held in Munich.
Beer, Beer and More Beer
In addition to the food, there was, of course, beer. Although the selection was small, there was hardly a single guest without a cup, mug or stein in their hand. Part of the beer-related fun was a stein holding competition, in which competitors held two out at arm's length until they simply couldn't any more.
Each night of the event featured a tribute band to entertain audiences, The Killer Queens (an all-female Queen cover band) was featured on Saturday, and ZoSo, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, took to the stage on Sunday.
Live music from bands Trachtenkapelle and The Helmut Fricker Band were also featured.
Recommended Stories For You
Each day also included best dressed and brat eating competitions.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Shortage of seasonal-work visas affects operations at Vail Valley businesses
- A quacky Vail tradition: Vail Rotary Rubber Duck Race winners announced
- Skier accused of jumping into crowd at Copper pond-skim event pleads guilty to reckless endangerment
- As Eagle watches, sculpture unfolds at downtown home
- Evacuation lifted near Eagle Valley Middle School due to gas leak