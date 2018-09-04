Something for everyone at Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

Bavarian culture reigned supreme between Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2, as Oktoberfest took place in Beaver Creek.

The event offered a slew of food options including bratwursts and sauerkraut, much like you'd find in the traditional festival held in Munich.

Beer, Beer and More Beer

In addition to the food, there was, of course, beer. Although the selection was small, there was hardly a single guest without a cup, mug or stein in their hand. Part of the beer-related fun was a stein holding competition, in which competitors held two out at arm's length until they simply couldn't any more.

Each night of the event featured a tribute band to entertain audiences, The Killer Queens (an all-female Queen cover band) was featured on Saturday, and ZoSo, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, took to the stage on Sunday.

Live music from bands Trachtenkapelle and The Helmut Fricker Band were also featured.

Each day also included best dressed and brat eating competitions.