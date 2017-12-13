Sonnenalp Club launches new Pantry concept; new winter selections at Harvest

EDWARDS — The Harvest Pantry has re-launched as a place to enjoy breakfast or lunch with counter service including a selection of prepared meals that are great for on the go.

"The new concept is modeled after the great cafes in Europe that feature made from scratch items that are ready to go, fresh soups and salads. And we boast some of the most expansive beautiful views of the valley," says Robin Litt, events manager at Harvest at the Sonnenalp Club.

The hearty Breakfast Bowl combines brown rice, quinoa, fried egg and spinach with crumbled bacon and cheddar. The homemade pastries include muffins, scones and croissants. Or try the homemade smoothies and pressed juices like the green machine or carrot zinger.

For lunch, there is a fresh soup, salad and panini each day in addition to the menu offerings. One day you might try the 5 bean salad, while the next a Moroccan chickpea soup.

The grab-and-go selection is perfect for a day on the go — take a protein bento box, choosing between a poached salmon, quinoa tabbouleh and melon box or the hardboiled egg, cheddar and fruit box. Or grab a breakfast burrito to enjoy on your way to the slopes.

The Pantry is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located inside Harvest at the Sonnenalp Club.

HARVEST IN THE WINTER

Harvest serves dinner Thursdays through Mondays through the winter.

Chef Rosa Provoste, who joined Harvest in May, hails from Chile and brings her international flair in the kitchen to Harvest's homestyle cuisine. The new winter menu includes favorites like the slow cooked short ribs with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy onions and baby carrots and the lobster pappardelle pasta with Maine lobster, tomato, baby spinach and grilled artichokes.

On the winter menu, you'll also find pan seared salmon with white bean cassoulet and diver scallops with a cauliflower puree and homemade sweet potato chips. The always-popular Angus burger is available, along with Harvest's pear panini. Salads and appetizers are plentiful, too.

From 5-6:30 p.m. each night, Harvest features Happy Hour and a Half with drink specials and small bites for $6.

Thursdays: Josh McCracken performs hits from the 1950s to today. His versatility and talent fill the restaurant with admirers swinging to the music.

Saturdays: Harvest introduces Pasta e Vino with a choice of three pasta specials for $18 and suggested wine pairings prepared by Chef Rosa and her team.

Sundays: The Harvest Buffet provides ample selection for the whole family with a menu that changes weekly. Complimentary s'mores on the patio are available for the little ones… or even for the sweet tooth in all of us.

Mondays: Burger night at Harvest is a must-try. Rosa's sumptuous hamburgers are always a hit on the regular menu, but on Mondays, try her aromatic lamb burger or delicious veggie burger. Each is served with French fries for $13.

Harvest at the Sonnenalp Club is located in Singletree in Edwards and is open Thursdays through Mondays, 5-9 p.m. Call 970-477-5353 for more information.