Sonnenalp honored as number 3 resort in Colorado
October 18, 2018
"Condé Nast Traveler" that the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, Colorado as the #3 Best Resort in Colorado.
Nearly 500,000 "Condé Nast Traveler" readers submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.
As the longest run hotel family hotel in Vail, the Sonnenalp is a cornerstone of the community, with unique rooms, to a spa experience, to golf with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are very the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
The 2018 Readers' Choice Awards are published exclusively on http://www.cntraveler.com/rca.
