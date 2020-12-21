Sonnenalp Hotel named winner in The Knot’s 2021 Best of Weddings awards

Tying the knot in the near future? If you’re planning on doing it in Vail, the valley has one of the best venues around there.

The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail was named a winner of The Knot’s 2021 Best of Weddings awards. The Knot, an online wedding planning and registry outlet, has released the awards for 15 years, in categories that span the entire aisle of wedding planning, from venues to videographers, DJ’s, bands, salons and more. This year, The Knot also paid homage to all the ways vendors have adapted in the wake of pandemic.

The Sonnenalp has placed on The Knot's Best of Weddings for four consecutive years. James + Schulze

Special to the Daily

The 2021 awards marks the fourth year that the Sonnenalp has placed in the awards. About 5% of all vendors listed on The Knot recieve this distinction. The Knot analyzes reviews from couples, guests and more to find the highest-rated vendors of the year.

“The Sonnenalp is honored to be awarded this distinction for 4 consecutive years. Our wedding team prides themselves on making each celebration unique and special for the couples and to create a seamless experience from start to finish,” said Amy Lilyquist, director of catering and conference services at Sonnenalp.

For more information, visit theknot.com.