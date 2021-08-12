Sophomore at Vail Christian High School to compete in Miss Colorado Teen USA pageant

The Miss Colorado USA and Miss Colorado Teen USA competitions are this Sunday, August 15 in Greeley, and one local competitor is looking to bring home a new title.

Abby Saltzman of Vail currently holds the local title of Miss Vail and will be representing at the Miss Colorado Teen USA pageant on August 15, competing for the title of Miss Colorado Teen USA. Abby is a sophomore at Vail Christian High School in Edwards. She is an honor roll student, student ambassador and Student Council Representative at VCHS. Some of her activities include VCHS cheer/dance team, theatre, vocal ensemble, film, skiing, photography and bible study. She is passionate about the environment and hopes to use her platform to help be a light to others and spread love and kindness in this world using her strong faith. She is excited for this opportunity to represent both the Vail Valley community and the state of Colorado in the Miss Colorado Teen USA competition.

This year’s state titleholders will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. Most importantly, the new Miss Colorado USA and Miss Colorado Teen USA will have the opportunity to compete for the national titles of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

“We are overwhelmed by the response and caliber of all the participants from Colorado,” Denise Wallace of Future Productions said. “There is no better opportunity for ambitious young women out there today. The Miss Colorado USA and Miss Colorado Teen USA competitions offer area women a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance their personal and professional goals.”

The competition, which will be held at the Union Colony Civic Center at 4 p.m., consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, fitness/swimwear and personality interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of Colorado.

For more information, visit misscoloradousa.com or misscoloradoteenusa.com.