Sorrel River Ranch in Utah offers travel deals on Cyber Monday

Sorrel River Ranch is located very close to Arches National Park in Utah.

Chris Wonderly | National Park Service

Sorrel River Ranch – a riverside property situated on the bank of the Colorado River, just on the edge of Arches National Park in Moab, Utah – is having a Cyber Monday deal all next week. When guests book a stay at the ranch between the dates of Feb. 13 and March 31, 2020, they will receive a discount.

Booking dates are from Monday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 6. For the offer, when booking either a Riverview Suite with a King bed or two beds or Balcony Suite with a King bed for a two-night minimum stay, guests will receive 20% off the best available rate. Included with deal is a “Make Your Own Bath” Tea Bag at Sorrel River Ranch Spa’s tea bag bar as well as a complimentary Far Infrared Sauna Treatment for 30-minutes along with 20% off one spa treatment.

The ranch is also hosting a bunch of holiday activities through New Year’s Eve. Here is a list of upcoming events and activities.

During the holidays

Hand-made holiday ornament given upon arrival

Holiday light display and “Santa’s campfire” with caroling in the Homestead Garden

Complimentary hot spiced cider & eggnog, which will be available in the main lobby

Cookie decorating class at the ranch’s new Mercantile store, JJ’s

Holiday themed saddlebag lunches with hot cocoa or cider for UTV/Jeep tours

Holiday-themed four-course Chef’s tasting menu with wine pairings for dinner (regular menu available)

For New Year’s Eve

Champagne and hand-made truffles given upon arrival

Photo backdrop opportunity with Great Gatsby-themed clothing & accessories

NYE-themed four-course Chef’s tasting menu with wine pairings for dinner (seating until 10 p.m.)

Live band playing in the Hitching Post lounge from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Midnight: Ball-drop ceremony with champagne toast and party favors

Breakfast on Jan. 1 will be extended to 11 a.m.