sOteil Burbridge readies for three-night residency at Vilar Center at Beaver Creek, with a little help from some friends

Oteil Burbridge has been in the music business touring and recording for over three decades. His first step into the national spotlight came in 1991 when he became a founding member of the Aquarium Rescue Unit featuring Col. Bruce Hampton, a cult classic that has stood the test of time. That led to his membership in the classic rock group the Allman Brothers Band. (Special to the Daily)



Two-time Grammy winning bassist Oteil Burbridge enjoyed some time away from his instrument over parts of the past year — instead spending two to three months playing a different role.

“I have a 3 year old and a 6 year old, that’s what I’ve been doing,” Burbridge said with a laugh. “They take up a lot of that time. I didn’t really need any kind of distractions — what I needed was some more sleep.”

Burbridge, coming from south Florida, changed his flight to Colorado to arrive ahead of the weekend storm, landing in Denver on Friday. He’ll be performing two nights at the Boulder Theater ahead of his three-night residency at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, kicking off Thursday.

“Come on out and let’s have a great time getting back at it,” he said of the upcoming Vilar Center shows. “We’re really excited to play some music again.”

Thursday night will feature the Oteil Burbridge Trio taking the stage together, with Burbridge joined by John Kimock on drums and Tom Guarna on guitar.

Friday’s performance pairs the Burbridge Trio with Joey Porter of the Motet, adding some keyboard flare to the show; and Saturday’s closing night features the trio joined by Chris Pandolfi from the Infamous Stringdusters bringing the banjo.

“So that’s going to be really fun,” Burbridge said. “I’m looking forward to getting that banjo up there.”

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and tickets are $200. Visit vilarpac.org for more information and tickets.

‘Ready to play’

While Burbridge is looking forward to performing in front of live audiences again, he said he hasn’t missed the airports and travel that come with being a musician.

On his flight to Denver, he said a passenger sitting next to him had a dog that threw up, and then defecated right next to him.

His 10-day trip to Colorado is one of his first trips outside of Florida to perform — he went to a friend’s backyard in New Jersey for an overnight trip, among other quick performances.

“I’m really ready to play again,” he said. “We’ve definitely been working on some surprises, and I’m looking forward to it.”