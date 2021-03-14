sOteil Burbridge readies for three-night residency at Vilar Center at Beaver Creek, with a little help from some friends
Oteil Burbridge Trio performs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights
Two-time Grammy winning bassist Oteil Burbridge enjoyed some time away from his instrument over parts of the past year — instead spending two to three months playing a different role.
“I have a 3 year old and a 6 year old, that’s what I’ve been doing,” Burbridge said with a laugh. “They take up a lot of that time. I didn’t really need any kind of distractions — what I needed was some more sleep.”
Burbridge, coming from south Florida, changed his flight to Colorado to arrive ahead of the weekend storm, landing in Denver on Friday. He’ll be performing two nights at the Boulder Theater ahead of his three-night residency at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, kicking off Thursday.
“Come on out and let’s have a great time getting back at it,” he said of the upcoming Vilar Center shows. “We’re really excited to play some music again.”
Thursday night will feature the Oteil Burbridge Trio taking the stage together, with Burbridge joined by John Kimock on drums and Tom Guarna on guitar.
Friday’s performance pairs the Burbridge Trio with Joey Porter of the Motet, adding some keyboard flare to the show; and Saturday’s closing night features the trio joined by Chris Pandolfi from the Infamous Stringdusters bringing the banjo.
“So that’s going to be really fun,” Burbridge said. “I’m looking forward to getting that banjo up there.”
Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and tickets are $200. Visit vilarpac.org for more information and tickets.
‘Ready to play’
While Burbridge is looking forward to performing in front of live audiences again, he said he hasn’t missed the airports and travel that come with being a musician.
On his flight to Denver, he said a passenger sitting next to him had a dog that threw up, and then defecated right next to him.
His 10-day trip to Colorado is one of his first trips outside of Florida to perform — he went to a friend’s backyard in New Jersey for an overnight trip, among other quick performances.
“I’m really ready to play again,” he said. “We’ve definitely been working on some surprises, and I’m looking forward to it.”
What: Oteil Burbridge Trio three-night residency
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek
When: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.
Cost: $200
More information: Visit vilarpac.org. The Vilar Performing Arts Center is also showing “S&M2” on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights, March 14-16, a film featuring a live performance by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.