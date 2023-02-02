Soul on the Slopes, swing music, dancing for peace and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/3/23

Wine from Outward Wines is poured at the Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend Guided Snowshoe Excursion And Gourmet Luncheon at Grouse Mountain Grill during the 2022 event.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

National Brotherhood of Skiers Summit

The National Brotherhood of Skiers is celebrating its 50th anniversary Summit event Feb. 4-11 in Vail.

Lamont Joseph White/Courtesy photo

This weekend kicks off the 50th anniversary of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, which is a nonprofit group that represents Black skiers, riders, and snow sport enthusiasts across the nation. The founders, Ben Finley and Art Clay met in 1972 and had a vision to create a national Black summit for skiers. One year later, the historic first Black Ski Summit gathering took place in Aspen in 1973. The event comes to Vail Feb. 4-11.

Now, The National Brotherhood of Skiers has dozens of clubs. The nonprofit’s mission is to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win international and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.

In addition to après ski, barbecues, a gospel fest, races and other activities on and off the snow for its members, there are events the public can attend. On Sunday, come to Solaris Plaza for the National Brotherhood of Skiers Opening Ceremony Parade with DJs Kutz, DSmooth, Bsharp and Ike T going on from 3:30 until 5 p.m.

Also on Sunday, plan to head over to the Colorado Snowsports Museum after the parade to hear guest speaker Col. Greg Gadson tell his amazing story of courage in the face of adversity. The National Brotherhood of Skiers has teamed up with the Vail Veterans Program and the Colorado Snowsports Museum to host this event. Col. Gadson is a 25-year career Army officer. In May of 2007, his life was forever changed when, as commander of the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery in Iraq, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) caused him to lose both legs above the knees and normal use of his right arm and hand.

Col. Gadson has been a participant of the Vail Veterans Program and is also an ambassador of the nonprofit that brings out military injured and their families for healing treatments on the slopes and off that help build confidence and create lifelong connections. This inspiring talk will start at 5 p.m. and there is a $5 suggested donation. For more information, go to SnowsportsMuseum.org .

Support Local Journalism Donate



On Monday, go back to the Colorado Snowsports Museum and meet artist Lamont Joseph White, who was commissioned to do a piece of art for the Town of Vail. His new oil painting, “Towering,” will be on display along with some of his other works and a display about fashion throughout the years with ski outwear from members of the National Brotherhood of Skiers. The meet-and-greet is being held on Monday from 4 – 6 p.m. but the exhibit will be up through the end of the ski season. More works from White can be viewed throughout the month at the Vail Public Library in the Community Room during library hours.

On Tuesday, stay in your warm ski and snowboard clothes after the lifts stop spinning and head over to Golden Peak for Soul on Snow, a concert featuring music by DJ Logic, Mix Master Mike and Ne-Yo. Gates open at 5 p.m. with house music. Drinks and concessions will be on sale at the outdoor venue. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at EventBrite .

Music schedule:

DJ Logic: 6 to 7 p.m.

Mix Master Mike: 7 – 8 p.m.

Ne-Yo: 8 – 9 p.m.

Winter Culinary Weekend

Wine from Outward Wines is poured at the Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend Guided Snowshoe Excursion And Gourmet Luncheon at Grouse Mountain Grill during the 2022 event.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Foodies, rejoice! The Winter Culinary Weekend is upon us at Beaver Creek. Any city can host a culinary festival, but pair great food with skiing, snowshoeing and views of the Rockies and it brings it to a whole new level.

Celebrity chefs descend upon this idyllic resort and pair up with Beaver Creek’s talent chefs to create fantastic evenings of tasting and learning. During the day, you may find yourself snowshoeing to lunch or skiing all day before an après ski experience. Some events do sell out, so if something you see whets your appetite, jump on getting a ticket right away so you don’t miss out. Here’s just a sampling of the events going on throughout the weekend and a full schedule and chef bios can be viewed at BeaverCreek.com .

Mediterranean Meets the California Coast Dinner at Citrea – Sat., 6:30-10 p.m.

Menu design by guest chef Gavin Kaysen and host chef Ryan Little. Featuring craft wines from Purlieu Wines, Napa Valley and Cobb Wines, Sonoma Coast with Bryan Lipa.

Fire and Wine Dinner at Crooked Hearth, Park Hyatt – Sat., 6:30-10 p.m.

The Crooked Hearth private dining room will provide the backdrop for an amazing dinner that will delight all your senses with the artistry of host chef Santosh Koradi, guest chef Andrew Zimmern, and winemaker Adam Mariani of Scribe Winery.

Master Wine Class: Nebbiolo at Saddleridge – Fri., 4-5:30 p.m.

You’ll enjoy this type of homework in Friday’s tasting class with six wines featuring the Nebbiolo grape from the Piedmont Wine Region of Italy.

Pop-Up Après events at Citrea and Hooked – Fri. and Sat., 4 to 5 p.m.

One ticket, one hour, two venues. Guests will enjoy a demo and tasting with chef Ryan Little at Citrea and chef Riley Romanin at Hooked and try a cocktail from the pouring partner that day.

Wolfe Cutlery Demo Tent: Soups Samples with C-CAP (Careers through Culinary Arts Program) – Fri., 3 – 5 p.m.:

Scholarship winners, Shelbi Johnson by Cristal Torres, will let guests taste their gumbo and Elote.

Wolfe Cutlery Demo Tent: Chopping Competition – Sat., 3-5 p.m.:

Hosted by chef Brother Luck, competitors are asked to cut four different veggies: onion, celery, mushrooms and potatoes and the winner will get $1,000 and a custom handmade David Yellowhorse cleaver.

Concerts at Vilar

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday.

Andy Rowley/Courtesy photo

It’s a big weekend for concerts at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will play on Sunday and then Sarah Jarosz will take the stage on Sunday. Both shows will be very different – the nine-piece swing and jazz band getting people up and out of their seats dancing on Friday and then the audience will enjoy a more subdued performance with singer-songwriter Jarosz playing with one other musician accompanying her on Sunday. The two shows will spotlight the versatility of the venue.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has been around for over 30 years and has played venues around the world including Lincoln Center, Hollywood Bowl and speaking of bowls, they played the halftime show at the XXXIII Super Bowl in 1999, when John Elway and the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-19. The band has played on “Dancing with the Stars” and were featured in Vince Vaughn’s “Swingers,” and in tons of other movies and television shows. Give them a listen on Spotify and you’ll remember hits like, “You & Me & the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight” and “Big and Bad.” The tunes will be enough to get you in the mood to put on your pinstripe suit and dancing shoes and go out on Friday night.

Saxophones, trumpets, clarinets, drums, guitar, bass, piano and tons of vocal harmonies will inspire you to get out of your seat and do a little swing dancing. In fact, the orchestra pit at the Vilar Performing Arts Center will be open for those who want to move to the music.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $45 or $28 for children and students. Visit VilarPAC.org for more information.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz performs on Sunday night. In contrast to the big band that will be on stage Friday, Jarosz will appear with one other musician, bassist Jeff Picker, and give an intimate performance. The four-time Grammy Award winner will showcase her talents and music from recent albums and collaborations. She is currently touring with Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn, but taking a break from that tour and doing a stint in the Rockies with shows in Beaver Creek, Aspen and Park City. Give some of her songs a listen on the VilarPAC.org website and book tickets. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets start at $35.

Music around town

Terry Armistead and Joe Bianchi of the Turntable Review Duo will play at Remedy Bar Saturday night.

Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

The ski day isn’t complete without some live music at après ski or into the evening. We’re fortunate to have so many talented performers up and down the valley. Here’s a sampling of who is playing where this weekend.

Red Lion: Nick Steingart – Fri. and Sat., 4-6 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.

Vail Chophouse: Phil Long – Fri. and Sat., 3-6 p.m.

Tavern on the Square: Kevin, Casey and Peter – Sat., 3-6 p.m.

King’s Club at Sonnenalp: Kevin Danzig – Fri., 7-10 p.m.

Brass Bear Bar Park Hyatt Beaver Creek: Brendan McKinney – Fri., 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Hythe: Matt Garth – Sat., 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Remedy Bar at Four Seasons Resort Vail: Turntable Review Duo – Sat., 6-9 p.m.

Bridge Street Bar: Jessica Paige and Lucas Parker – Fri., 7:30 p.m.

Shakedown Bar: Jukebox Zero – Fri., 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Lucky Fridays at Chasing Rabbits: Rotating DJs on Fridays from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

To find more entertainment, go to the Vail Daily’s Events Calendar on VailDaily.com.

Agave is bringing in electronic music veterans Break Science on Saturday night. Break Science is comprised of Borahm Lee and Adam Deitch. Lee is a keyboardist/producer/jazz pianist and has been a part of Pretty Lights’ live band. Deitch is known for his funky, hip-hop drumming in the band Lettuce. Together, they have been pioneers of the electronic music genre and will bring classic hip-hop, dub, drum n’ bass, dancehall, jazz, funk and other elements to Agave on Saturday night. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and the show starts at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show. Go to AgaveAvon.com for more information.

Snowshoe and dance for a cause

The 10th annual Snowshoe for Peru happens this Saturday at Sylvan Lake State Park.

Corozon de Esperanza/Courtesy photo

There are a few charity events going on this weekend that will get you moving. Snowshoe for Peru happens on Saturday morning and the Dance for Universal Peace is Saturday night.

This winter marks the 10th anniversary of Snowshoe for Peru, a fundraiser for Corazón de Esperanza, a nonprofit that assists orphans, at-risk youth and women in Peru with resources, education, nutrition and hope for a future.

The cost is $35 per racer. The 5k run or walk starts at 10 a.m. Packet pick up and on-site registration the day of the event begins at 9:15 a.m.

Please note – no dogs are allowed on the course due to state park regulations. Only snowshoes are allowed, no skis or sleds.

Registration includes a cooling towel, retro t-shirt, prizes for top finishers, the State Park entrance fee (during the event) and a raffle ticket. Go to SnowshoeForPeru.com to register or learn more about the event and the option to support this event from afar and do it virtually.

The Dances of Universal Peace will start monthly events this Friday in Eagle at 228 Broadway, Unit C. William Day, founder of the group says their intention is simple: raise consciousness and promote peace between diverse groups thru dance. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to dance alongside other community members.

Throughout the evening the dances include a wide variety of circle dances and songs from different cultures around the world. The acoustic guitar will accompany some easy-to-learn lyrics and movements.

This weekend’s dance starts with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. and the dances start at 6:30 p.m. It’s a bring-your-own type of event, so be prepared to bring your own beverage and eating utensils and plates since they are trying to make it a no-waste event. A donation of $10 per person is appreciated. Kids are invited to join for the first dance on Saturday. If you have any questions, call William Day at (540) 905-3342 or email him at wsdayjr@gmail.com .