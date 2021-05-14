‘Sound of Music’ coming to Vail presented by Homestake Peak School drama program

Homestake Peak School students present “Getting to Know ...The Sound of Music” at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail Thursday through Saturday nights.

Special to the Daily

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my great pleasure and privilege to announce that a wonderful opportunity arises for all those who love a good musical. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 20-22, you have the opportunity to see the finest choral group in Austria, the greatest mixed quartet in all Europe, the best soprano in the world, seven children, their father, Fraulein Maria, and much much more as Homestake Peak School proudly presents: “Getting to Know …The Sound of Music.”

In this Hammerstein classic, you will follow the story of one family as they overcome the challenge of heartbreak, and learn to love, laugh, sing, smile and stand up for what they believe in, even in the midst of a raging war. You will be astounded by the beauty of this musical, the bravery of the characters and the contagious urge you will get to join in the singing — and all of this in the backdrop of the beautiful Colorado Rocky Mountains! This year, the Homestake Peak School Drama Club has the wonderful opportunity to perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail to open the summer season for the amphitheater, and at the price of $15 (adults) or $10 (kids) (under 3 goes free), a ticket can be yours to experience this outdoor musical at the world renowned amphitheater.

These performers have worked incredibly hard, overcoming the challenges of social distancing and masks, so come and see just what is possible when you fill your life with the sound of music, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 each night. Buy your tickets at the amphitheater, or buy them online at hpsdrama.org/ticket-sales , but hurry and report back here at once, as tickets are limited and you don’t want to miss out! I look forward to seeing you there.

“Max Detweiler”

First (formerly third) Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Culture