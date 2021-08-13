“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker say they’ve bought Casa Bonita

The “South Park” creators may have fulfilled their promise of buying Colorado institution Casa Bonita.

In a live interview this morning with Colo. Gov. Jared Polis, Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced they will be buying Casa Bonita, in a matter of months, if their plan goes accordingly.

“As of about an hour ago,” Stone started, “so I have to qualify this, pending bankruptcy proceedings (…) we’ve come to an agreement with the owner, and we bought it.”

“We’re excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it,” Parker added.

At the end of July, Stone and Parker had announced that they wanted to purchase the beleaguered Lakewood restaurant and entertainment venue. They said they will partner with yet-to-be-announced Colorado-based restaurateurs to do so.

