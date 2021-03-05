Spa-ahhh Day

Let’s face it, winter can be tough on our complexion. That’s why it is important this time of the year to pamper your most prominent asset, you face.

The Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa has a number of facials on their spa menu that can help nourish and replenish dull, dry skin.

Last week, I tried the gemstone facial at Spa Anjali. The spa menu describes how gemstone rollers and Gua Sha jade stone facial tools are used to lift, revitalize and hydrate the skin. Believe me, it felt wonderful to be able to get a facial again.

Spas were able to open at the end of May and Spa Anjali was one of the first spas to start taking appointments. Safety is paramount and you can be assured that protocols are in place by the Spa Anjali staff to keep you safe.

“There’s been an overwhelming amount of gratitude for being open. As with so many during this pandemic, not only were people coming for help with aches and pains and facial needs, but for the power of touch and human connection,” said spa manger Allison Lomax.

The gemstone facial starts out with products from the Laurel skincare line. “Laurel differentiates itself in how it’s sourced and true to its natural and organic ingredients,” said Gail Fritzler, esthetician at Spa Anjali.

Fritzler first used an oil cleanser to help clear out my pours and eliminate puffiness. A second cleanser with rose and calendula was used to soften and restore my skin. The almond rose exfoliant was used next and the almond and oats are gentle grain exfoliators that remove dull, dead skin while roots and petals infuse the face with hydration, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Now that my face is clean and prepped, it was time for not one, but two masks. A honey berry mask was used first and contained whole fruit acids and enzymes to brighten and firm my skin. Next up, the antioxidant mask that replenishes essential nutrients. While the masks were on, Friztler used the gemstone roller on my arms and hands and moisturized my skin with California Body Oil from Laurel to help regenerate the skin after the long effects of the winter climate with aromatic essential oils that assist in lymph and circulatory movement.

Now for the grand finale on the face: Fritzler used the gemstone roller with an antioxidant serum that contained a powerhouse of ingredients to help provide nourishment to my skin. In addition to the serum, all sorts of balms and anointing oils were used on my eyes, lips and hair. Gemstones radiate sacred energy to bring harmony, balance and transformation to the body. And believe me, I felt revitalized and harmonious after this facial.

As relaxing and luxurious as facials are, they are also an essential step in your skincare routine. Regular facials also help with acne scars, hyper-pigmentation, blemishes, and anti-aging.

“Receiving regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells, which promotes new skin cell growth and promotes collagen,” Lomax said. “It’s also a good way to have a professional analyze and recommend routines to help with how your skin may be reacting to hormones, stress, pollution and other elements.”

If you are thinking of taking a day off from the slopes to get a spa treatment, all Spa Anjali guests are welcome to enjoy The Westin Riverfront’s outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs as well as the Athletic Club facilities on the day of their treatment. The spa lounge and locker room are both open in case you want to shower up before meeting friends or family for dinner or drinks upstairs at the Maya restaurant or the Lookout Lobby Bar.

If safety is a concern, here’s a list of safety protocols the property follows:

All staff and spa guests have their temperature taken and fill out a health screening form upon arrival.

Masks required at all times and limited capacity following current State of Colorado guidelines

Ionized air filters in each treatment room

Social distancing markers in locker room and spa lounge

New hand sanitation ritual at the start of each treatment

For Facials: Provider wears a KN 95 mask, a face shield and there is a plexiglass divider mounted on top of the treatment table

For more information and to book an appointment, go to spaanjali.com .