Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront hosting Summer Reset Retreat on June 11

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will be offering special overnight rates for participants.

Courtesy photo

Get motivated for the summer season with the special Summer Reset Retreat at Vail Valley’s award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront on Saturday, June 11.

This retreat will feature three interactive workshops — Move, Nourish and Believe — along with two group workouts, a meal prep demo, a meditation session and more. Led by Jessica Denton — a passionate advocate for fitness and healthy living — this retreat is designed to reset and reignite your health and fitness for summer.

Make a weekend of it with a getaway to The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which is offering a special rate of $239 per night for participants, with reduced rates on resort fee and parking.

Priced at $185 per person, the Summer Reset Retreat will run from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on June 11. The schedule for the day includes:

9:30 a.m. — Introduction & journaling

9:45 a.m. — Total Body Sculpt class

11 a.m. — Healthy Brunch

11:30 a.m. — Nourish Workshop: discussion, meal prep demo & create your own grocery list

1 p.m. — Outdoor ABC workout: arms + booty + core

2 p.m. — Move Workshop: with a discussion and a bento box snack

2:45 p.m. — Visualization Meditation

3 p.m. — Believe Workshop: discussion & goal setting

4 p.m. — Final thoughts

To complete the day of renewal, participants are encouraged to enjoy a 50 minute massage at Spa Anjali at a discounted rate of $105.

Advance registration is required at SpaAnjali.com/Retreats or by calling 970-790-2051.