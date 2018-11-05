Spa Anjali to offer Vibrancy Facial, new organic products

Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront is now carrying Laurel Whole Plant Organics. The award-winning spa is using the plant-based products in the new Vibrancy Facial and offering the luxurious skincare line in its boutique.

The Laurel line offers a ritualistic range of flower and herb-based skincare made with impeccably sourced, highly vibrant whole plants picked at their peak for unmatched transparency. Laurel is committed to using only 100 percent organic, raw and unrefined plant materials to guarantee unparalleled freshness and efficacy.

The new Spa Anjali Vibrancy Facial uses the Laurel products to allow guests to experience how plant science can help bring out your healthiest glow. Priced at $150 for 50 minutes, this nutrient dense treatment will unburden your skin of inflammation and deeply support the skin's natural ability to strengthen and improve.

The Boutique at Spa Anjali is also carrying the full line of Laurel products, including Facial Cleanser, Facial Elixir, Eye Serum, Healing Balms and Brightening mask.

To book your treatment at Spa Anjali, please visit http://www.spaanjali.com or call 970-790-3020.