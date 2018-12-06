Spanish Brass to bring world-class music to the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Beginning this year, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is introducing the Classical Salon Series, in which avid fans of classical music will be given an elevated, up-close experience with world-class performers in the classical music world.

The first show in this series—taking place on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. with a second, Christmas-themed show on Friday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.—will feature Spanish Brass, a quintet of brass players hailing from Spain.

The band started when five orchestra players (Carlos Beneto, Juanjo Serna, Inda Bonet, Manuel Perez and Sergio Finca) won a prestigious French bass competition, left their orchestras and started their own band.

"It wasn't a very easy decision, but it was a wonderful dream that came true," said Beneto. "We feel really happy to be doing what we do; concerts all over the world, recording 24 albums and playing the exact music we love to play."

The crew's pitstop in Vail is part of a three-week tour across the states, with stops in cities like Detroit and San Francisco.

The first of their two performances will showcase their own unique music, and the second will showcase Christmas music.

"We really love to play the Christmas program," Beneto said. "We only have the chance to play these pieces once a year, so when we rehearse (and perform), it's so fresh and fun." Their Christmas music is featured on "SuBLiMe Christmas," which can be found at http://www.spanishbrass.bandcamp.com. Their Christmas show will feature popular numbers such as "Joy to the World," "Angels We Have Heard on High" and more.

The group, which tours in the States two or three times each year, is excited to visit a small community like the Vail Valley.

"Visiting a small community is great, sometimes much better than a big city of a huge concert hall," said Beneto. "… People want to have fun everywhere, and we always play a good as possible, no matter where we are.

For tickets, videos, a full set list and more information, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.