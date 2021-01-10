Speaking of Pets: Gadgets, gizmos and more for your pets

Editor’s note: This article does not constitute an endorsement of any product or device.

Just as there are hundreds of breeds of dogs, there are hundreds of innovative products designed to make life easier, better, or more fun for you and your dog.

As a pet owner, it might be worth looking into some devices that can help you better take care of your pet.

Special to the Daily

Fitness and Tracking

If you’re into fitness, you probably know about the FitBit … but did you know there are also activity trackers like FitBit for your dog? Today, many of these—like the FitBark GPS and Whistle Go Explore—attach to your dog’s collar and include GPS to help find your dog if it gets lost.

Others like the Link AKC are actual collars in and of themselves. All of these use wi-fi to establish a line of communication between the tracker and your smartphone. If you choose to get one, great, but remember that nothing can beat a microchip for reuniting you with your lost dog.

Night Lights

The best way to light the way if you’re walking your dog at night is still a bright flashlight or your smartphone. But for help spotting your dog if it wanders away, there are dozens of products that attach to your pup’s collar like the Spotlit Carabiner Light, to lighted collars like the Illumiseen LED Dog Collar, to reflective and glow-in-the-dark vests and leashes.

Pet Cameras

If you want to keep an eye on your pup when you’re gone, consider a pet camera like the Alexa-enabled Furbo Dog Camera, which also offers extras like a barking alert and activity monitor, or the GoPro Fetch pet harness that allows you to see the world from your dog’s point of view.

These are just a few of the countless gizmos and gadgets that savvy marketers have come up with to indulge our dogs and our obsession with them. For more ideas, just search for terms like “gadgets for dogs,” and have fun.

Joan Merriam lives in Northern California with her golden retriever Joey and Maine coon cat Indy. She emphasizes that she’s not a veterinarian or animal behaviorist — just an animal lover who’s been writing about pets since 2012. You can reach her at joan@joanmerriam.com.