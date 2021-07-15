Speaking of Pets: Welcome Home

After you lose a beloved pet, you feel so broken you’re sure you’ll never be able to bring another creature into your life. Fortunately, most of us do move beyond the grief, and find room in our heart for another companion animal.

Here are some things to keep in mind when you’re welcoming a new pet into your home:

Be Prepared

Before you even pick up your new furry friend, make sure you’re ready. Have food and water bowls, a pet bed, toys, food and treats, a cat scratching post or a dog leash, and a collar tag with the pet’s name and your phone number.

First Days

Experts say the first few days are critical ones for your new pet: it will likely be confused about the surroundings, uncertain about your expectations, and probably a little fearful. Show your pet—gently—about what they’re allowed and not allowed to do, and give rewards for success.

Limit excitement and large gatherings for several days, and focus on spending some quiet time together where you can learn your new pet’s likes and dislikes.

Outdoors

If you’ve adopted a dog, never let it off-leash until you’re absolutely certain that it’s bonded to you, and will always respond to recall command.

If you have a new kitty, I recommend you always keep it indoors. Cats are easily killed by wild animals such as coyotes; they’re also the greatest cause of wild bird deaths.

Emotional Responses

Remember that your new pet may carry some emotional “baggage” from previous experiences, especially if it’s a shelter or rescue animal. Watch carefully for unexpected reactions to actions, things, tones of voice, or phrases.

Making sure your new pet gets the best possible “homecoming” means remembering that to them, everything is new and unknown. With patience and kindness, you can make those first weeks, and the rest of your pet’s life, ones filled with happiness and comfort.

Joan Merriam lives in Northern California with her golden retriever Joey and Maine coon cat Indy. She emphasizes that she’s not a veterinarian or animal behaviorist — just an animal lover who’s been writing about pets since 2012. You can reach her at joan@joanmerriam.com .