Speking of Pets: 4 reminders for a healthy and happy pet this New Year

It’s almost a new year, which is a perfect time to remember these things to help make 2021 healthy and happy for your pets.

Pets need nutritious food and exercise, just like humans do.

Special to the Daily

Spay and Neuter

If you have a new puppy or kitten that hasn’t been spayed or neutered, put this at the very top of your “to-do” list.

But why?

Spaying your female dog or cat helps prevent uterine infections and breast cancer; neutering your male pet prevents testicular cancer, and blocks his urge to roam in search of a female in heat.

Some people say altering your pets makes them fat, but what makes them pack on the pounds is you, when you offer too much food and treats, and too little exercise.

Altering your pet also means you’re not contributing to pet overpopulation, where every year millions of unwanted shelter dogs and cats are euthanized simply because there are no homes for them.

Adopt or Rescue

Unless you plan to show or breed, there’s no reason to buy a purebred animal. Visit your local shelter or animal rescue organization. And keep in mind that especially for dogs, mixed-breeds often escape some of the genetic diseases like cancer or hip dysplasia associated with particular pure breeds.

See Your Vet

Every pet should have annual veterinary checkups, even if it seems perfectly healthy. A veterinarian can spot hidden health issues that can impact or even shorten your pet’s life like gum disease, tumors, heart or lung disorders, or bone and muscular conditions.

Feed Wholesome Food

Before you pick up that bargain brand of pet food, look to see what’s in it.

The best foods provide complete and balanced nutrition, are high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and free of cheap fillers and artificial preservatives.

With all these tips in mind, you can make 2021 the best year yet for you and your furry friends. Happy New Year.

Joan Merriam lives in Northern California with her golden retriever Joey and Maine coon cat Indy. She emphasizes that she’s not a veterinarian or animal behaviorist — just an animal lover who’s been writing about pets since 2012. You can reach her at joan@joanmerriam.com.