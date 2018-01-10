Spend winter at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens are located in Ford Park, next to the playground and covered bridge in Vail, with an Education Center offering multiple activities for people of all ages.

The Education Center is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature information on the local alpine, a greenhouse, hands-on activities, bird watching as well as traveling exhibits.

The Alpine Gardens also offer free snowshoe rentals for hitting the Garden Tree Trail. Self-guided snowshoes are free, with donations appreciated, and the guided hikes on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. cost $5 to reserve your spot.

On Feb. 1, spend an Intimate Evening at the Gardens for a multi-media presentation by ski mountaineer Dr. Jon Kedrowski and nature photographer John Fielder, derived from their new books "Classic Colorado Ski Descents" and "A Colorado Winter." The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Education Center and costs $20 and includes the presentation, light apps, beer and wine.

For more information about the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, visit http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org or call 970-476-0103.