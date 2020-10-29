‘Tis the season for a good kind of scary — no, we’re not talking about the possible return of stay-at-home orders, we’re talking about some good old-fashioned hauntings. Locals have been sharing their Eagle County ghost stories in the Facebook group Eagle County Classifieds, and there are some doozies in there.

It all started when Mark Nall posted on Oct. 17 about the strange things he’s been experiencing in his apartment at 6West in Edwards. He and his wife moved in — the unit’s first tenants — more than a year ago, and she started seeing spooky things right from the get-go. They’d experienced shadows, figures, books falling off the shelves of their own accord. But one night, when they were dog-sitting a husky, the big moment came when they were sleeping.

“I woke up in the night to the dog standing at the foot of our bed growling at our open bedroom door looking right at the spot where we have had these encounters. That really told me something was going on,” Nall said.

He continued: “A few weeks ago, while sleeping, I felt an obvious push on my back … there was NO DOUBT somebody/thing pushed on my back with pressure … I frantically looked behind my [sic] and there was nothing there.”

Locals have been trading stories of creepy, paranormal sightings at their homes in the Facebook group Eagle County Classifieds.

Camila Quintero Franco | Unsplash

Some followed up with similar tales at 6West. Melissa and Aman Pall, owners of Avanti Tattoo in EagleVail, recently moved to the Edwards apartment complex and have noticed the same things. Their cats are “going nuts” as they can sense the presence of spirits. The couple isn’t scared, but they do get an eerie feeling.

“There is definitely something else there with us,” Melissa wrote in a comment.

6West resident Kimberly Olmeda woke up to get a glass of water at 3 a.m. the night before she saw the post. Looking out of the window of her apartment, she saw a figure walk by the window of the apartment across from hers.

“I know what I saw and that’s not the first time I’ve seen a shadow in the apartment in front of us,” she wrote.

Some commenters wrote that Edwards in general gave them creepy vibes, and Singletree came up a lot. Singletree resident Michelle Meyer has seen figures, heard evil laughs coming from nowhere and seen electronics turn on by their own accord.

“I have seen a grey, full length, hooded, cloaked entity standing at the foot of my bed starring [sic] at me during sleep paralysis with a horizontal wrinkle bump on its nose bridge,” she said.

Meyer and John Conway had a back-and-forth in the comments section about seeing ships in the area — they described seeing orbs with lights on the wings and body, saucers and more UFO-type objects with the naked eye. Meyer said she’s a night owl, and that’s when she saw most of them.

Per comments, though, the strange occurrences haven’t been confined to Edwards. Kylee Gilbert said in a comment that she’s “experienced spirits in almost every single house I’ve lived in up here.”

In a direct message, she talked about times she used to visit a friend that lived in the old Minturn trailer park. They would hang out in the basement a lot, which would sometimes smell “like death.”

“The last time I ever went there the washer and dryer came on by themselves, then it pushed a mattress over as I was walking by and it almost landed on me. Later that night it closed the door of the room I was staying in and wouldn’t let me out. I was terrified and never went back to that house,” she said.

She’d also described apparitions at two different houses in EagleVail — one, a playful little girl; and the other, a man in a black coat who stood over her while she was sleeping. When she woke up, he put all his weight on her chest and she couldn’t move, breathe or scream. When he let up, she ran out of the house and never went back.

“I could feel that he wanted to hurt me and I was not welcome in that house. I took the warning,” she said.

On a lighter note, she also said that her grandfather’s spirit follows her to each house she’s lived in: “Always fun when I see him.”

Some tried offering advice: burning sage, pouring salt, burning candles and politely asking spirits to move on to the next world. Kalia Towle, who’s also seen paranormal activity at her Singletree home, started saging on Oct. 1. Some also debated whether the 6West complex was built on top of lands with significance to Native Americans, perhaps a burial ground, though no definitive historical proof was shared.

Ghostbusters High Altitude Division, an Avon-based company for — you guessed it — ghost-busting, offered some explanations for why so many people are seeing, hearing and feeling spirits from another world.

“Halloween marked the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time of year that was often associated with human death. Celts believed that on the night before the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. On the night of Oct. 31 they celebrated Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth,” they said in a direct message.

As a result, “the membrane between our world and the next is at its thinnest” at this time of the year, which could help explain why so many people are reporting strange happenings leading into Halloween.

If you encounter a spectral being, Ghostbusters High Altitude Division stresses the importance of the following: “Do not approach or attempt communication and whatever you do, do not attempt physical contact.”

“Any area with a rich history such as this one is inevitably going to experience its share of spiritual turbulence,” they said.