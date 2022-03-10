Spring break family fun, live music, Shamrock Shuffle, Broadway tunes and a murder mystery party

Beaver Creek happenings

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents “Bloom,” a celebration of spring with family fun entertainment, music and activities.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

Spring Break has sprung at Beaver Creek and to celebrate family vacations and the change of seasons, Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents “Bloom” from now through March 27. After a day on the slopes, head to the ice rink and the plaza level for family entertainment and fun activities.

Friday

Fire Show by the Frost Flowers

Treat yourself to a unique performance in the village

6 p.m.

Saturday

FunFest with DJ Courtney

Play carnival-style games, win prizes

4 – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Tie-dye in the Village

Enjoy a tie-dye activity with Alpine Arts Center while supplies last

4-5:30 p.m.

This weekend marks the final Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series. Come and get some fresh air and exercise and take in the views from McCoy Park, the location of this Sunday’s race.

McCoy Park sits high above Beaver Creek Village and has been a Nordic and snowshoe mecca for years, but this year Beaver Creek added 250 skiable acres in the bowl that sat in the middle of the Nordic trails. Catch a glimpse of this new terrain as you head out on either a 5k or a 10k excursion. Entry is available in any of the races at a noncompetitive level, so don’t feel like you need to have Olympic-caliber fitness to enter.

Register in advance and save some money at Eventbrite or register the morning of the event. Registration is between 8:30 -9:30 a.m. outside the Candy Cabin at the top of the Strawberry Park Express (No. 12). A foot pass for the chairlift will be provided for those who do not have an Epic Pass.

The race will start at 10 a.m. for both the 5k and 10k categories. Stick around for the after party in Beaver Creek Village and enjoy a post party meal and raffle prizes. Awards will be given out to the top man and woman in each age bracket for the 5k and 10k races, as well as the top overall male and female competitor for the 5k and 10k races.

For more information on events happening at Beaver Creek, go to BeaverCreek.com .

Vail Après Spring Series

Vail Après Spring Series offers live music, DJs and mountain films from now until the end of the season.

DiscoverVail/Courtesy photo

Get ready to celebrate spring with live music, DJs, ski movies, costumes and theme parties with Vail Apres Spring Series. Head to the stage at the International Bridge for live music and movies from Teton Gravity Research. The music will travel up the mountain, too, with DJs spinning tunes at Eagle’s Nest and over to Lionshead at the Arrabelle Ice Rink. Go to DiscoverVail.com for full schedule, but here’s what’s happening for Week 2:

Friday

Mountain Top Music

DJ spinning tunes

Eagle’s Nest

1 to 3 p.m.

Spinning on the Square

Arrabelle Ice Rink in Lionshead

Live music with Courtney Hampton

3 to 6 p.m.

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music with Zuma Road Trio

3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music with Walt White and DJ Jadore

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music with Twang Box

3 to 6 p.m.

Teton Gravity Research Film

International Bridge jumbo screen

6 p.m.

Shamrock Shuffle

Wear your green for the Shamrock Shuffle this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

St. Patrick’s Day is next week but the Shamrock Shuffle invites you to celebrate all things spring this Saturday. Don your snowshoes and your green jackets, snow pants, tutus, wigs and any other costume you can find that fits the theme at this annual event.

The Shamrock Shuffle can be a leisurely snowshoe or a running race and is part of the Vail Recreation District’s winter programming. The event includes a 10k, 5k and a kids 1k Fun Run. There will be two race divisions, either snowshoeing or running and you can choose if you want to use traction devices or not. Snowshoe rentals will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Register in advance at VailRec.com or the morning of the event which will be held at the Vail Nordic Center. Parking is limited, so carpooling is encouraged. Race participants that carpool with three or more people will be entered to win a free pair of Montana skins. Registration runs from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and the race kicks off at 10 a.m.

The Shamrock Shuffle is put on by long time locals, the Kreuger family. Expect friendly competition and lots of costumes at the after party with free beer provided by the Vail Brewing Company and breakfast burritos. Awards will be given to the top three females and top three males in each division. All competitors are entered into the post-race raffle giveaway with great prizes. There’s even a prize for best costume. For more details, visit VailRec.com .

Murder on Broadway

The crime scene is already set up in QuiteKat’s showroom window on Broadway St in Eagle for the “Murder on Broadway - The Spy Who Loved Me“ on Friday.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

Put on your detective hat and figure out who killed James Blonde, secret agent for M16 at the Kasino Royal in the “Murder on Broadway – The Spy Who Killed Me” murder mystery event in Eagle on Friday night.

EagleARTS, the fun and creative nonprofit that brings you the 2nd Friday ARTwalks, public art installations and artist co-ops, will transform historic downtown Eagle into the Kasino Royale and welcomes participants to this immersive experience. Theme costumes are encouraged to help you really get into the role. Ticketed guests will interview suspects and search for clues located in businesses along Broadway to determine the murderer.

There are different pricing structures for tickets. Play the game for $25 in advance or $30 at the door (limited quantity available at the door). There’s a limited number of VIP tickets for $100 that also gives you access to the VIP after-party at Yeti’s Grind with food and drinks where the murderer will be revealed.

This is the second time EagleARTS has produced a murder mystery event. A 1920s Chicago Speakeasy-themed event in February 2020 was met with rave reviews and won the 2021 Governor’s Award for Best Event from Downtown Colorado, Inc.

For more information, go to EagleArts.org and search for “Murder on Broadway – The Spy Who Killed Me.”

Broadway Buzz – Vail Performing Arts Academy

Vail Performing Arts Academy’s Maxwell Thelen demonstrates his dancing prowess with the cast of “Broadway Buzz” in the number “Sparkling Diamonds.” The Vail Performing Arts Academy presents its spring review on Saturday and Sunday nights at 6:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School.

VPAA/Courtesy photo

Come and see what the buzz is all about this weekend with the Vail Performing Arts Academy’s spring revue. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights, come hear your favorite Broadway tunes sung by the talented students of Eagle County during “Broadway Buzz.”

For the past 27 years, the Vail Performing Arts Academy has been working with students to bring out their inner singer and dancer and the kids love the interaction it brings with other students and the confidence it builds. The VPAA’s slogan is “The most important stage in a child’s life.” And the students agree. Here’s what they have to say about being involved with VVPA:

“I love how everyone works together and becomes a tight, little theater community that really connects and bonds.” – Sadie Solomon

“VPAA helps to expand friendships and the support we feel really helps our confidence.” – Emmit Brown

“It’s really fun to practice and perform, especially the dance numbers.” – Maxwell Thelen

This year’s revue includes songs from “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Aladdin,” “Waitress,” “Music Man,” “Wicked,” “Tina Turner the Musical,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Lion King,” “Hamilton,” “Beetlejuice,” “Ain’t Too Proud – the Temptations,” “Chicago” and “Funny Girl.”

Executive producer Annah Scully is surrounded by a team of talented professionals and parents who give their all to the productions. Broadway veteran, Colin Meiring, is the artistic director and choreographer; Melinda Carlson is the vocal director; costumes are taking care of by Val Watts and many parent volunteers help with set design and props. There are a few VPAA alum who return to supply the necessary technical support.

The Battle Mountain High School auditorium will be filled with family and friends of the performers, but this is open to anyone who loves Broadway music. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at vpaa.org or at the door.