Spring events in Beaver Creek

Spring is in 'Bloom' this March at Beaver Creek Resort. With more than 200 inches of snowfall (and counting) this season, amazing conditions and new events await families visiting Beaver Creek during winter's extraordinary finale.

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom | Through March 30

Embrace all the sounds, scents and flavors of the spring season with Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom. An air of optimism and possibility pervades this lineup of colorful events and delightfully fresh details. Beaver Creek Village transforms into a snowy spring garden with beautiful flower displays, pop-up sock hops, fresh-picked food events, and interactive movie showings that will delight the whole family.

Spring in the Mountains | March 16, 23, 30; 3 – 6 p.m.

Enjoy worldly customs in the Beaver Creek Village to welcome the new season.

Color and Flower Festival | March 10, 17, 24; 3 – 6 p.m.

Experience the color and vibrant enthusiasm of spring with fairies, sparklers, parades and more.

Fresh Picked Spring | March 11, 18, 25; 3 – 6 p.m.

Add some flavor to spring evenings in the form of fresh-picked herbs, flowers and seasonings.

Spring Movie Night | March 12, 19, 26; 6 – 9 p.m.

Get cozy with a blanket and some snacks for a "ski in" movie screening in the heart of the Beaver Creek Village.

Spring Ice Creations | March 13, 20, 27; 3 – 6 p.m.

Watch ice designs come to life in Beaver Creek Village. Don't forget to take a photo before they melt!

Thursday Night Lights | March 14, 21, 28; 7:00 p.m. registration, 7:30 p.m. upload

Join the glow-stick ski-down and fireworks finale. For more information and registration, call or visit Children's Ski School, 970-754-5464.

Sounds of Spring | March 15, 22, 29; 3 – 6 p.m.

Enjoy the Spring Fling with timeless music classics and join in the sock hop celebration.

Finish Strong

Experience Winter's Extraordinary Finale at Beaver Creek Sun-filled Decks and Apres

Families visiting Beaver Creek can listen to live music on-mountain, Wednesdays through Sundays. Locations include Broken Arrow, Talons Restaurant, Spruce Saddle and Mamie's Mountain Grill. New this season, the Ice Cream Parlour will have live music every Friday through the end of March. Find more information at https://www.beavercreek.com/explore-the-resort/activities/apres.

New Mountain Experiences

Explore the resort in exciting ways this spring with new Mountain Experiences. Discover the best of Beaver Creek, get an early-morning tune-up or a complimentary video analysis to maximize time spent on the mountain. Whether a first time guest or a frequent Beaver Creek visitor, the new mountain experiences will transform the experience of skiing and riding at Beaver Creek. Find more information at: https://www.beavercreek.com/plan-your-trip/ski-and-ride-lessons/category/mountain-experiences.aspx.

Women's Social Tour

Complimentary two-hour ski tours led by female ambassadors offered Tuesday through Friday until March 29. Meet at the base off the Centennial Express Lift at 10 a.m.

Skate and Social

Each Monday night, pop some skates on and glide across the ice in the heart of Beaver Creek Village. Free skate rentals are available, while quantities last. The socials take place on Mondays through April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.