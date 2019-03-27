Spring means an emphasis on skin care

Recieving a facial is benefical to your skin. It even allows your at-home products to have a stronger effect.

Image courtesy of Hotel Talisa | iStockphoto

As we move into the spring season and (hopefully) sunnier days ahead, it’s important to understand that your skincare routine should adjust accordingly. The harsh winter conditions have depleted you of important hydration and left you with dead skin cells and environmental toxins.

Focus on these important changes to your routine:

Get a facial: While your at-home routine is great, your skin is best served by being treated by a professional once every six to eight weeks, depending on your skin type. An esthetician can help diagnose and properly treat specific conditions, as well as safely exfoliate and extract the skin with professional grade products. Think of it the same way you would think of spring cleaning at home; your normal daily cleansing is great and necessary, but a deep clean every once in a while should not be skipped. A facial will also help your at-home routine by helping your products penetrate further and improve efficacy. If you’re too busy on the slopes and can’t get to the spa, we suggest adding an exfoliating mask to your normal routine once or twice a week.

Add a balm: Between the sun and the cold, as well as the deep exfoliation your esthetician just provided, your skin needs a little extra love this time of year. A balm is a great layer to go under your sunscreen to protect against windburn and prevent your skin from drying out while you’re enjoying your spring skiing days.

Eye care: Don’t skimp on the eye-cream and sunglasses. With the added sunshine, you’re likely going to be more prone to squinting which can of course cause fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. One of our favorites is the Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Cream, which is rich in peptides, flavonoids, caffeine and aescin for a focus on fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness.

Wear sunscreen: While you should be wearing sunscreen year-round, we know that springtime lends itself to shedding more layers and leaving sensitive skin uncovered. Remember that even on a cloudy day, 80 percent of the sun’s UV Rays can still cause a burn in less than 10 minutes of exposure. One of our favorites is Hydropeptide’s Solar Defense, which is available in a tinted and non-tinted version. Most sunscreens leave you with a greasy feeling, but their moisturizing formulation is meant to soak in and allow you to wear alone or under makeup.

For more information or to book a treatment at The Spa at Hotel Talisa, call 970-479-5942.