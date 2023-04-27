Spring skiing, meet the authors, dogs and whiskey and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks: 4/28/23

Breckenridge will host a pond skimming event this Saturday at the base of Peak 7.

Breckenridge Facebook Page/Courtesy photo

Skiing and Snowboarding

If you still want to ski and snowboard, the closest resorts can be found if you travel east. Copper Mountain, Breckenridge, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area are still running lifts this time of year. Copper Mountain and Loveland Ski Area will close on May 7 while Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin have not set closing dates yet.

Arapahoe Basin

A Basin loves a good party in the springtime and hosts the Shakin’ at the Basin Spring Concert Series on Saturdays for the next several weeks. This Saturday, come hear the sounds of Shakey Hands String Band on the stage at Mountain Goat Plaza. The music goes from 1 to 4 p.m. and is free. Next week, Eagle County band the Altitones will play from 1 to 4 p.m. Here’s a list of the bands playing through June 5:

Other fun events this spring include a disc golf event called Snow ‘n Throw on May 6 and a downhill bike race called Slush ‘n Spokes on May 13. The Beach (aka front row parking at the base of Arapahoe Basin) is a fun spot to have as a home base and an après ski party spot, but go to ArapahoeBasin.com and read the fine print concerning reservations and what you can and can’t do there.

Breckenridge

At Breckenridge, operating hours have been adjusted for springtime conditions. Lifts will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Breckenridge.com, all access to late-season skiing and riding will be out of Peak 7. Here’s a look at the lifts they plan to have open:

Peak 8

Imperial SuperChair

T-Bar

Peak 7

Independence SuperChair

Peak 6

Zendo Chair

Kensho SuperChair

The BreckConnect Gondola will operate daily through Sunday for access to Peaks 7 and 8. After that, the BreckConnect Gondola will be closed for the season until it opens for summer operations which is currently planned for June 30.

The Splash Into Spring Pond Skim is back this Saturday at 10 a.m. It will be taking place on Peak 7 so stop by for some slipping, sliding and soaking up the sun if the forecast for Saturday holds. All the skimmer spots are taken but this is a very friendly spectator sport, so stay dry and watch from the sidelines as skimmers compete for Best Overall Skim, Best Costume and Biggest Splash. Costumes are encouraged for skimmers and spectators. For more information, follow Breckenridge on its social media channels and go to Breckenridge.com .

Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain extended its 2022-2023 season until May 7.

Copper Mountain/Courtesy photo

Copper Mountain extended its season by a few weeks and is excited to invite skiers and riders to come and enjoy late-season skiing on the other side of Vail Pass. This season’s extension will make this the longest season at Copper Mountain in 25 years. Copper Mountain also celebrated its 50th anniversary this season.

Copper Mountain’s original Closing Weekend activities wrapped up last weekend with concerts and events at Sunsation and the Slush Rush, but the fun continues with laps on great terrain. Copper Mountain plans to have to following lifts open this weekend, follow Copper’s social media channels and CopperColorado.com for more details:

American Eagle

American Flyer

Excelerator

Super Bee

Sierra

Timberline Express

Woodward Express

Storm King

The Peace Park is still open

Loveland Ski Area

At Loveland Ski Area, Loveland Valley is closed but Loveland Basin will be open until May 7. Right now you can buy your 2023/24 Loveland Ski Area season pass at the guaranteed lowest rate and get free skiing for the remainder of this season You can also enjoy bonus days at over 30 partner mountains including those in the Powder Alliance.

This Saturday, enjoy corn snow while giving back at the Corn Harvest, a benefit for Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Spring skiing, a barbecue lunch, drinks and live music by Mark Morris of RapidGrass will fill the day.

There’s also live music throughout the weekend, so check out the schedule:

Friday:

Ptarmigan Ptunes – Chris Thompson from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Live Music with John Weeks Band 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Ptarmigan Ptunes: MTN Dru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mark Morris playing the Corn Harvest Benefit Ski Party

Sunday:

Ptarmigan Ptunes – Chris Thompson from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Live Music with Coal Creek String Band from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, go to SkiLoveland.com/events .

Books in Bloom

Books can lead you down many paths. Check out the Eagle Valley Library District’s spring offering, Books in Bloom this Saturday and meet the authors behind some amazing reads.

Laura Kapfer/Unsplash

Looking for an interesting or entertaining read for your next vacation or do you want to be inspired by the authors behind the books? Books in Bloom is back once again with guest authors and ideas on what you should read next. Presented by the Eagle Valley Library District, this traditional spring event connects readers with the sources of some great stories. Books in Bloom will take place at the Westin Riverfront in Avon on Saturday.

The Eagle Valley Library District is bringing in three authors who will provide insight into their craft and interact with the audience throughout the event. Let’s meet the authors:

Meg Waite Clayton is a book club favorite and is also a New York Times bestseller. She has written eight novels. Her most recent novel, “The Postmistress of Pairs,” has caused quite the buzz, in fact, it is one of “Good Morning America’s” Buzz Books. The international bestseller is also a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice and a Publisher’s Weekly notable book.

Like mysteries? How about a little romance? According to the New York Times, USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly Jenn McKinlay is a bestselling author of those genres. She is also the winner of the “Fresh Fiction” award for Best Cozy Mystery and winner of the RT Reviewer’s Choice Award for romantic comedy.

Kent Newburn is the author of 17 books specializing predominantly on Native American themes and American culture and spirituality. He is a two-time winner of the Minnesota Book Award. If you’ve heard of the internationally recognized trilogy, “Neither Wolf nor Dog,” “The Wolf at Twilight” and “The Girl who Sang to the Buffalo,” you’ve heard of Ken Newburn.

Tickets for the event are $35. Valet parking is available at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa or you can self-park at the Avon Public Library and walk over. The event starts at 2 p.m. and tickets and more information can be found at EVLD.org .

Wags & Whiskey

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. will be hosting a Wags & Whiskey event in partnership with the Eagle County Animal Shelter to try to get some dogs adopted on Sunday at the distillery in Gypsum.

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co./Courtesy photo

Dogs, drinks and tunes – sounds like a good way to spend your Sunday, right? That’s what 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company thinks, so they teamed up with the Eagle County Animal Shelter to match up pooches with their human partners at Wags & Whiskey.

This event will take place at the distillery in Gypsum. If you haven’t been there, it’s cool to see where the locally-famous whiskey you enjoy at the Bridge Street Tasting Room (and elsewhere, of course) is made. Come on down to 500 Trail Gulch Road in Gypsum, just off Interstate 70.

The Eagle County Animal Shelter is a great source if you are looking to adopt a pet. All adoptable dogs and cats have been vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Please do consider your living situation and your availability to be a good pet owner. The responsibility to care for the animal is yours for the lifespan of the pet.

If you are ready to give a fuzzy friend a fur-ever home, the adoption event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the distillery. The Eagle County Animal Shelter will also have information on how you can donate, foster or volunteer. The team at Eagle County Animal Shelter is always looking for dog walkers and cat socializers.

After you adopt a dog, stick around and start socializing and conditioning the canine to like live music. Troy Harris is back to continue the fun from 7 to 10 p.m.

Harris will also be playing at the distillery on Saturday for the Sippin’ Saturdays series from 7 to 10 p.m. for more information, go to 10thWhiskey.com .

Snowsports Museum Gift Shop Sale

The gift shop at the Colorado Snowsports Museum is hosting its annual sale with 30% off storewide now through Saturday.

Colorado Snowsports Museum/Courtesy photo

Shop with a purpose this weekend at the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s annual gift shop sale. It’s a well-known fact among locals that the gift shop at the Colorado Snowsports Museum has great finds. From historical books and housewares items like pillows and tea towels to t-shirts, hats and pajamas to cool vintage ski posters and Christmas tree ornaments, the Colorado Snowsports Musuem gift shop has great finds – and this weekend the entire gift shop is 30% off.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is a local nonprofit that celebrates the stories of Colorado’s skiing history. From the 10th Mountain Division and the stories from Camp Hale to the Italian Alps to the history of the Winter Olympic Games and the lost ski resorts throughout the state of Colorado, the Colorado Snowsports Museum houses the core of our winter sports heritage. The proceeds from the gift shop support the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s mission.

Need a wedding gift? A housewarming gift? Something for your kitchen or a new ball cap? Stop into the Colorado Snowsports Museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and take advantage of the savings while helping out this nonprofit. The sale goes through Saturday. On Sunday, the museum will close for a few weeks and reopen on May 18. For more information, go to SnowsportsMuseum.org .