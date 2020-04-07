Squash Blossom creates one-of-a-kind Hope Bracelets

The Squash Blossom's Hope Bracelets are handmade and cost $49. They come with essential oils that can be placed on the bracelet to help boost immune systems. Visit www.squashblossomvail.com for more information.

Special to the Daily

Owners of Squash Blossom in Vail have created a Hope Bracelet to give a sense of “connection and hope through these challenging times.”

Each bracelet is handmade “with love” and no two are created the same. The lava rock bracelet comes with a dram of essential oils, which can be placed on the bracelet to help boost immune systems.

“Community has always been our main goal for our business, and we want to help in any way we can,” Hilary Magner said in an email.

The Hope Bracelets cost $49 and come with the dram of essential oils. To purchase and for more information, visit http://www.squashblossomvail.com.