Squash Blossom hosts Gurhan Trunk Show in Vail March 16-18

VAIL — For more than 20 years, the Squash Blossom has been representing Gurhan and his line of jewelry in pure 24-karat gold. Gurhan has become world-renowned for pioneering the revival of pure 24-karat gold jewelry and for changing the landscape of jewelry design with his award-winning creations.

Each of Gurhan's pieces are handmade in Turkey and have a signature look: hand-hammered in texture, vibrant in color and bold in style. Over the past 20 years, his line has seen much growth in both style and fame, developing a silver line as well.

The Squash Blossom in Vail Village will be hosting a trunk show with Gurhan's newest creations Friday to Sunday, March 16-18.

Learning Their Secrets

Gurhan first discovered his passion for jewelry when he was 40 years old, when he first touched a piece of pure 24-karat gold. Gurhan was drawn by the warmth and sensuality that only comes from pure gold. From then on Gurhan has had a deep curiosity for the history of the valuable metal.

Using ancient techniques dating back to the Byzantine era 7,000 years ago, Gurhan is able to create jewelry in what others would deem too soft of metal for jewelry. By studying these ancient techniques, he learned their secrets, it became his passion to perpetuate and perfect the legacy of these ancient craftsmen through distinctive designs for today's woman.

Visit the Squash Blossom in Vail Village to view the newest creations by Gurhan Friday to Sunday, March 16-18.