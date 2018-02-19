Squash Blossom hosts Penny Preville trunk show Feb. 23-25

Starting as an admirer of her grandmother's jewelry box and emerging as an award-winning jewelry designer, Penny Preville has become known for her use of 18-karat gold set with white brilliant diamonds and accented with milgrain and hand engraving. Her contemporary yet antique-inspired designs offer a fresh take on gold and diamond jewelry.

"What started out as a hobby turned into a business," Preville said. "Word started to spread about my designs, and I went on to win the 1978 Jewelers of America New Designer of the Year award. I always had big dreams but never thought that 40 years later I'd have an international brand."

Her success results from the time and thought she puts into her pieces, as well as the quality materials she uses to make them. Drawing inspiration from different cultures and time periods, Preville utilizes a variety of techniques to create jewelry that is both fashionable and feminine.

"The historical influences on my collections span from Imperial Russia to Byzantine, Raj to Art Deco," she said. "I study past and present cultures and ancient civilizations, along with nature, the arts and fashion. I romance these elements, making them feel fresh for a contemporary woman."

'Expression of Love'

For Preville, romance is key.

"To me, jewelry is the ultimate expression of love," she said. "It expresses a woman's personality and has a sentimental value like no other luxury item."

Squash Blossom in Vail Village will display Preville's latest collection Friday through Sunday, Feb. 23-25.

For more information about Squash Blossom, visit http://www.squashblossom.com.