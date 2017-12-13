Squash Blossom hosts Todd Reed Trunk Show in Vail Dec. 21-22

Renowned for his artisanship and inventiveness, Todd Reed has been challenging the status quo in diamond jewelry for over two decades. Using what the diamond industry has deemed as worthless, Reed transforms raw diamonds into precious works of modern art for both men and women.

Squash Blossom in Vail welcomes Aleksis, a long-time ambassador of Todd Reed, for a trunk show on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21-22, showcasing Reed's latest designs incorporating raw diamonds.

'Raw Elegance'

Reed is a self-taught goldsmith and metalsmith that has sparked the creation of a new category of jewelry, alternative bridal, since first playing with the idea of "raw elegance" in 1994.

"Some people want nature to have the last word on diamonds and others want man to have it," Reed said.

All of Reed's pieces are hand fabricated in his Colorado studio. The gold used in his work is recycled and all of the diamonds are purchased through reputable sources, including many eco-friendly locations.

"The most fascinating part for me about Todd's jewelry is the rainbow color spectrum that you see in natural diamonds," said Amy Logan, store manager. "I love how the organic nature of Todd's designs work so beautifully to enhance the natural colors and shapes of these diamonds."

Todd Reed aims to reveal rather than hide the process of his jewelry's creation. One way he achieves this is through his distinctive rough texture using 18-karat gold, palladium and silver.