Squash Blossom hosts trunk show by Brazalian jewelry designer

Music, architecture and nature are all the inspiration for Brazilian designer Carla Amorim. An extensive collection of Amorim's 18-karat gold jewelry will be on display at the Squash Blossom in Vail Village through March 9.

Born in Brazil, Amorim found her love of design as a small child. What started as a hobby, designing jewelry for friends and family, blossomed until she began her own designer line in 1994. The line has grown to include many different styled collections created in 18K yellow, white and rose gold.

Since then, Amorim has established herself as one of the great Brazilian jewelry designers. Amorim's collection reflects her upbringing in Brazil, primarily the architecture of Oscar Niemeyer.

Niemeyer was a Brazilian architect considered to be one of the key figures in the development of modern architecture and is best known for his design of civic buildings that would shape Brasilia, Brazil's capital. There, he created a city where the lightness of the curved forms created spaces that transformed the architectural scheme into something that was a combination of modern harmony, grace and elegance. These elements play a key design role in many of Amorim's necklaces, rings and earrings.

Amorim's love of architecture also blended with the flora and fauna of her homeland. She subtly references nature through flower, water and wind motifs. Equally important to each Carla Amorim creation is the theme of music, specifically Bossa Nova, the rhythm of Brazil itself. The animated and organic quality of her jewelry owes much to Brazil's rich musical traditions.